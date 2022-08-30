Newport Kiwanian elected to district office

NEWPORT—For the third time in the 102-year history of the Kiwanis Club of Newport, the club will have one of its own members in the District Governor rotation. B. Claire Crouch was elected at the Kentucky-Tennessee District Convention.

District officers serve from Oct. 1 until the following Sept. 30. Crouch will serve as K-T District Vice-Governor for 2022-2023, she will then serve as K-T District Governor-Elect during 2023-2024 and then as K-T District Governor for 2024-2025.

Crouch joined the Kiwanis Club of Newport in June 2011. According to Kiwanis Club of Newport President Josh Blanchard, Crouch immediately got involved with club activities. During the last decade, she has led the club through various roles.

She was in the local club’s presidential rotation and served as President in 2016-2017. She has served as Interclub Chair and as sponsor of the Bridegport Builders Club. Crouch has been honored as Kiwanian of the Year, and she oversees the Terrific Kids program in the county schools.

Previously, she served as Lieutenant Governor of Division 5. She volunteered to serve on the K-T District Foundation Board, which she presided over in 2020-21. She was honored as Distinguished Lt. Governor and received the Kiwanis International Centennial Award. She also has been honored as an Osburn Fellow and Shaffer Fellow.

Blanchard said he is excited for the local club to have one of its own members in the District Governor rotation. “Claire is a strong supporter of youth programs and programs for adults with disabilities in Cocke County, and we can always count on Claire to share her time as a volunteer for fundraisers and service projects,” he added.

Blanchard said the Newport club looks forward to hanging the Governor Home Club banner at the meetings in the future.

“My overall goal is to continue our positive impact on the lives of children in our communities. In these trying times, the need for service to children has never been greater. Our opportunities are limitless. We can make a difference,” said Crouch. “I want to thank those of you who have encouraged me to take this step. I am overwhelmed by your confidence and kindness.”

Crouch added, “Every day is a great day to be a Kiwanian.”

The other two members of the Kiwanis Club of Newport members who served in the K-T District Governor rotation were C.D. Reese and the late James “Jim” Franks.