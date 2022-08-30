ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Kiwanian elected to district office

By By Kathy Hemsworth
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v54os_0hbIQ1vN00

NEWPORT—For the third time in the 102-year history of the Kiwanis Club of Newport, the club will have one of its own members in the District Governor rotation. B. Claire Crouch was elected at the Kentucky-Tennessee District Convention.

District officers serve from Oct. 1 until the following Sept. 30. Crouch will serve as K-T District Vice-Governor for 2022-2023, she will then serve as K-T District Governor-Elect during 2023-2024 and then as K-T District Governor for 2024-2025.

Crouch joined the Kiwanis Club of Newport in June 2011. According to Kiwanis Club of Newport President Josh Blanchard, Crouch immediately got involved with club activities. During the last decade, she has led the club through various roles.

She was in the local club’s presidential rotation and served as President in 2016-2017. She has served as Interclub Chair and as sponsor of the Bridegport Builders Club. Crouch has been honored as Kiwanian of the Year, and she oversees the Terrific Kids program in the county schools.

Previously, she served as Lieutenant Governor of Division 5. She volunteered to serve on the K-T District Foundation Board, which she presided over in 2020-21. She was honored as Distinguished Lt. Governor and received the Kiwanis International Centennial Award. She also has been honored as an Osburn Fellow and Shaffer Fellow.

Blanchard said he is excited for the local club to have one of its own members in the District Governor rotation. “Claire is a strong supporter of youth programs and programs for adults with disabilities in Cocke County, and we can always count on Claire to share her time as a volunteer for fundraisers and service projects,” he added.

Blanchard said the Newport club looks forward to hanging the Governor Home Club banner at the meetings in the future.

“My overall goal is to continue our positive impact on the lives of children in our communities. In these trying times, the need for service to children has never been greater. Our opportunities are limitless. We can make a difference,” said Crouch. “I want to thank those of you who have encouraged me to take this step. I am overwhelmed by your confidence and kindness.”

Crouch added, “Every day is a great day to be a Kiwanian.”

The other two members of the Kiwanis Club of Newport members who served in the K-T District Governor rotation were C.D. Reese and the late James “Jim” Franks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interclub Chair#Kiwanian#Terrific Kids
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office donates security measure to private school

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine has a new set of wheels: a retired Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. The school asked the sheriff’s office for another means to patrol campus in the spring, so the request went to the county commission before getting approved for the new school year.
WHITE PINE, TN
knoxplanning.org

Alcoa Highway Corridor Study Adopted

In 2020, the City of Knoxville and Knox County each approved resolutions for Planning to undertake a study that would develop an approach and policies to envision and manage development along the portion of Alcoa Highway within Knox County limits. Challenges along the corridor include ongoing road construction, a decline...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Founders Park

Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s bluegrass and country ensemble, will be making a stop in Johnson City to offer a free concert as a part of its national tour. One of the Navy’s six performing musical ensembles, Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, as they travel the country performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
middlesboronews.com

Just off the Wilderness Road – in Cumberland Gap

In the spirit of exploring local regional history, attractions, and folklore through song – on Saturday, The Olde Church in Cumberland Gap will be hosting a live performance of Just off the Wilderness Road — Songs of the Cumberland Gap Region. The show will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $10. All proceeds raised will go to flood-relief efforts here in eastern Kentucky.
CUMBERLAND GAP, TN
