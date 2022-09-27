Bachelor in Paradise season 8: next episode, cast, trailer and everything we know

It’s time to head to Mexico with some of the most memorable members of Bachelor Nation in Bachelor in Paradise season 8. This season features the largest cast of former Bachelor and Bachelorette alums ever, which means even more drama and fun in the sun.

Jesse Palmer hosts this season with Wells Adams returning to the Bachelor in Paradise Bar to serve up all the gossip.

Here’s everything we know about Bachelor in Paradise season 8.

See more

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premiered Tuesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET/PT. New episodes are available to watch the day after they air on Hulu . Past episodes are also available on demand via Hulu.

There is no information available as to when Bachelor in Paradise season 8 will be available in the UK.

Who is in the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 cast?

See more

You never know who will pop up in the Bachelor Nation’s tropical Mexican compound. The series starts out with 19 cast members, with several other members set to appear as the season plays out. Ashley Iaconetti ( The Bachelor season 19) and her husband Jared Haibon ( The Bachelorette season 11) are already confirmed as future guests.

Here are the currently announced cast members of Bachelor in Paradise season 8:

Romeo Alexander of The Bachelorette season 18

Michael Allio of The Bachelorette season 17

Shanae Ankney of The Bachelor season 26

Jill Chin of The Bachelor season 26

Brittany Galvin of The Bachelor season 25

Justin Glaze of The Bachelorette season 17

Hunter Haag of The Bachelor season 26

Sierra Jackson of The Bachelor season 26

Brandon Jones of The Bachelorette season 18

Hailey Malles of The Bachelor season 26

Kira Mengistu of The Bachelor season 26

Lace Morris of The Bachelor season 20

Logan Palmer of The Bachelorette season 19

Genevieve Parisi of The Bachelor season 26

Jacob Rapini of The Bachelorette season 19

Serene Russell of The Bachelor season 26

Andrew Spencer of The Bachelorette season 17

Teddi Wright of The Bachelor season 26

Casey Woods of The Bachelorette season 18

Casey Woods in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Andrew Spencer in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Teddi Wright in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Brandon Jones in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Michael Allio in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Genevieve Parisi in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Brittany Galvin in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Hunter Haag in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Jacob Rapini in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Jill Chin in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Sierra Jackson in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Hailey Malles in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Kira Mengistu in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Logan Palmer in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Shanae Ankney in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Justin Glaze in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Lace Morris in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Serene Russell in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Romeo Alexander in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

Image 1 of 19Image 2 of 19Image 3 of 19Image 4 of 19Image 5 of 19Image 6 of 19Image 7 of 19Image 8 of 19Image 9 of 19Image 10 of 19Image 11 of 19Image 12 of 19Image 13 of 19Image 14 of 19Image 15 of 19Image 16 of 19Image 17 of 19Image 18 of 19Image 19 of 19

And the trip to paradise wouldn't be complete without host Jesse Palmer.

What is Bachelor in Paradise season 8 about?

See more

The popular spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette features former contestants of the dating series looking for their second chance at love on the beach in Mexico. Naturally, with so many members of Bachelor Nation together in one place, there is plenty of drama to be found. Between old flames and old rivalries, you never know what might happen.

Is there a trailer for Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

ABC gave fans a sneak peek of who’s coming back to the beach this season. It’s a fun mix of returning favorites and Paradise newcomers who are looking for their second chances at love in paradise. Who are you excited to see this season?

ABC also released a video featuring the women having fun in their sun-filled paradise.

See more

And where there's shrimp there's...drama?

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 8

See more

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 airs on ABC, which is included in standard cable TV packages. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch ABC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV .

New episodes air the following day on Hulu, so if you don’t have Hulu yet consider subscribing to the service so that you can keep up with all of the Bachelor in Paradise action. You can subscribe to Hulu as a standalone service or you can purchase it as part of the Disney Plus Bundle .