Bachelor in Paradise season 8: next episode, cast, trailer and everything we know

By Sarabeth Pollock
 5 days ago

It’s time to head to Mexico with some of the most memorable members of Bachelor Nation in Bachelor in Paradise season 8. This season features the largest cast of former Bachelor and Bachelorette alums ever, which means even more drama and fun in the sun.

Jesse Palmer hosts this season with Wells Adams returning to the Bachelor in Paradise Bar to serve up all the gossip.

Here’s everything we know about Bachelor in Paradise season 8.

When is the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 release date?

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premiered Tuesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET/PT. New episodes are available to watch the day after they air on Hulu . Past episodes are also available on demand via Hulu.

There is no information available as to when Bachelor in Paradise season 8 will be available in the UK.

Who is in the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 cast?

You never know who will pop up in the Bachelor Nation’s tropical Mexican compound. The series starts out with 19 cast members, with several other members set to appear as the season plays out. Ashley Iaconetti ( The Bachelor season 19) and her husband Jared Haibon ( The Bachelorette season 11) are already confirmed as future guests.

Here are the currently announced cast members of Bachelor in Paradise season 8:

  • Romeo Alexander of The Bachelorette season 18
  • Michael Allio of The Bachelorette season 17
  • Shanae Ankney of The Bachelor season 26
  • Jill Chin of The Bachelor season 26
  • Brittany Galvin of The Bachelor season 25
  • Justin Glaze of The Bachelorette season 17
  • Hunter Haag of The Bachelor season 26
  • Sierra Jackson of The Bachelor season 26
  • Brandon Jones of The Bachelorette season 18
  • Hailey Malles of The Bachelor season 26
  • Kira Mengistu of The Bachelor season 26
  • Lace Morris of The Bachelor season 20
  • Logan Palmer of The Bachelorette season 19
  • Genevieve Parisi of The Bachelor season 26
  • Jacob Rapini of The Bachelorette season 19
  • Serene Russell of The Bachelor season 26
  • Andrew Spencer of The Bachelorette season 17
  • Teddi Wright of The Bachelor season 26
  • Casey Woods of The Bachelorette season 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9ld9_0hbIPxYh00

Casey Woods in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMX4B_0hbIPxYh00

Andrew Spencer in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETkdp_0hbIPxYh00

Teddi Wright in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbU9t_0hbIPxYh00

Brandon Jones in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FOUJ_0hbIPxYh00

Michael Allio in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMFae_0hbIPxYh00

Genevieve Parisi in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ubho_0hbIPxYh00

Brittany Galvin in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UR1h_0hbIPxYh00

Hunter Haag in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elVsp_0hbIPxYh00

Jacob Rapini in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsSfI_0hbIPxYh00

Jill Chin in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dFae_0hbIPxYh00

Sierra Jackson in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dxyh8_0hbIPxYh00

Hailey Malles in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9kJ1_0hbIPxYh00

Kira Mengistu in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2KjX_0hbIPxYh00

Logan Palmer in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ik9gU_0hbIPxYh00

Shanae Ankney in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Psc0S_0hbIPxYh00

Justin Glaze in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mY8BY_0hbIPxYh00

Lace Morris in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AqwZ_0hbIPxYh00

Serene Russell in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IO84h_0hbIPxYh00

Romeo Alexander in Bachelor in Paradise season 8 (Image credit: ABC)

And the trip to paradise wouldn't be complete without host Jesse Palmer.

What is Bachelor in Paradise season 8 about?

The popular spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette features former contestants of the dating series looking for their second chance at love on the beach in Mexico. Naturally, with so many members of Bachelor Nation together in one place, there is plenty of drama to be found. Between old flames and old rivalries, you never know what might happen.

Is there a trailer for Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

ABC gave fans a sneak peek of who’s coming back to the beach this season. It’s a fun mix of returning favorites and Paradise newcomers who are looking for their second chances at love in paradise. Who are you excited to see this season?

ABC also released a video featuring the women having fun in their sun-filled paradise.

And where there's shrimp there's...drama?

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 8

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 airs on ABC, which is included in standard cable TV packages. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch ABC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV .

New episodes air the following day on Hulu, so if you don’t have Hulu yet consider subscribing to the service so that you can keep up with all of the Bachelor in Paradise action. You can subscribe to Hulu as a standalone service or you can purchase it as part of the Disney Plus Bundle .

Community Policy