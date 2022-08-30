ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
country1025.com

New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now

Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
94.9 HOM

Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World

For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie

What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Time Out Global

50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
NECN

Your Guide to Allston Christmas: What to Know About Move-in Day in Boston

City officials gave an update Wednesday on preparations for Boston's student move-in day. Representatives from the city's inspectional services, transportation, public works, fire and neighborhood services departments were all on hand for the briefing in Allston, giving an update on ongoing preparations for student move-in day on Thursday, Sept. 1.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Accor Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Boutique Hotels#Harvard University#Forbes Five Star
CBS Boston

To Do List: Labor Day weekend festivals

BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVALYou can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public. https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-infoWhen: September 1-4 Where: Gloucester (various locations) Cost: N/ASOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATIONThe Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The...
BOSTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

5 Can’t Miss Rooftop Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts

Here on the Seacoast, we don't have that many rooftop dining and drinking spots to enjoy. So, here's a list of five absolute musts for your summer rooftop fun, whether it's for a day or a weekend getaway. The views and the booze make these rooftop experiences on the New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Seacoast both stunning and fun.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
94.9 HOM

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy