58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
WCVB
Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
country1025.com
New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now
Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie
What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
A little off the top: The Playwright transformation
To quote the great Rob Fitzharris of Roza Lyons fame, who sent us this photo, “A little off the top!” The top floor of the old Playwright building has been removed and soon the rest of the building will be gone too. We knew it was on the...
NECN
Your Guide to Allston Christmas: What to Know About Move-in Day in Boston
City officials gave an update Wednesday on preparations for Boston's student move-in day. Representatives from the city's inspectional services, transportation, public works, fire and neighborhood services departments were all on hand for the briefing in Allston, giving an update on ongoing preparations for student move-in day on Thursday, Sept. 1.
NECN
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
To Do List: Labor Day weekend festivals
BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVALYou can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public. https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-infoWhen: September 1-4 Where: Gloucester (various locations) Cost: N/ASOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATIONThe Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The...
5 Can’t Miss Rooftop Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Here on the Seacoast, we don't have that many rooftop dining and drinking spots to enjoy. So, here's a list of five absolute musts for your summer rooftop fun, whether it's for a day or a weekend getaway. The views and the booze make these rooftop experiences on the New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Seacoast both stunning and fun.
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event?
A look at membership costs for the International Golf Club in suburban Boston, site of the fourth LIV Golf event. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
See Enormous East Barrington Estate Named Massachusetts’ Largest Home
With six floors, 40 rooms, 36 fireplaces and 54,246 square feet of living space, Searles Castle in East Barrington is by far Massachusetts' largest home. Built back in 1885 as a "Berkshire Cottage" for an extremely wealthy railroad widow, the enormous estate has plenty of fancy features and scandalous secrets.
Your Favorite Ghostbuster, Bill Murray, Took Photos With Fans at This New England Restaurant
Over the past several years, comedian and actor Bill Murray has been spotted at local restaurants in the South Coast of Massachusetts. During the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River and two years ago, he was spotted at Mi Antojo Mexican Restaurant on Route 18 in New Bedford.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
