Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers To Open In Response To Excessive Heat
Due to excessive heat in the forecast, the City of Santa Clarita has designated branches of their libraries as cooling centers. Starting Thursday through Saturday, all three Santa Clarita Public Library branches are set to be open as cooling centers, with select locations available through Monday, according to City officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Canyon Country Assault
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country assault that occurred Friday after a suspect allegedly brandished a gun at a victim. Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near Soledad and Whites Canyon Roads in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – Healthcare for Patients — August 31, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
California Flex Alert Extended Through Thursday
A FlexAlert that was announced for the entire state of California, including our Santa Clarita Valley, has been extended through Thursday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) extended its statewide Flex Alert, calling for a second consecutive day of voluntary electricity conservation, officials announced Wednesday evening. From 4 to 9...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Ranks In Top Worst Cities To Grow A Healthy Lawn
Santa Clarita was ranked in the top cities where “lawns go to die,” due to the ongoing drought and water restrictions. In a study conducted by Love Lawn, Santa Clarita was ranked the fourth worst place to grow a healthy lawn due to the drought and watering restrictions plaguing Southern California.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Valley Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the help of the public in identifying a wanted credit card suspect. On Sunday, May 29th, 2022, the suspect used a stolen credit card to make $667.45 worth of purchases at Turner’s Outdoorsman, Best Buy, Macy’s, Arco and Panda Express in the Santa Clarita area.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Hospitalized After 5 Freeway Crash In Valencia
One person was taken to the hospital following a 5 Freeway crash in Valencia Friday, impacting an already heavy drive. Around 2 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Valencia Boulevard, said Ruben Munoz, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Superintendent Provides Update On Northlake Hills Elementary Closure
The Castaic Union School District Superintendent gave an update Thursday afternoon on the closure of Northlake Hills Elementary School due to the Route Fire. On Thursday afternoon, Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle confirmed that Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic would likely remain closed through Monday due to lingering smoke from the Route Fire.
Santa Clarita Radio
Suspected Felon Arrested After Deputies Find Firearms, Ammunition In Santa Clarita Home
A suspected felon was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of firearms and ammunition. On Wednesday, deputies arrested a suspected felon who was on formal probation after finding four firearms and 2,700 rounds of ammunition at the suspect’s home, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Senator Wilk Concerned About Moving To All-Electric State
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, expressed his concerns on Governor Newsom’s decision to ban all new gasoline cars as a Flex Alert has been issued statewide Thursday. Wilk’s concerns on moving to an all-electric state comes as Californians are asked to reduce their use of power due...
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita: Three Best Nightlife Activities
If you visit Santa Clarita to blend in and experience the strong sense of culture, you shouldn’t miss out on some of the town’s nighttime experiences – from street parties to intimate live music. If you want to take a break from loud music, relax, and connect with nature, then there are activities such as moonlight fishing and others. Santa Clarita is a spot for various folks exploring different vibes.
Santa Clarita Radio
21 Years Later: LASD Honors Deputy Kuredjian At Stevensons Ranch Memorial
Twenty-one years after the Stevenson Ranch shooting, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department honored the sacrifice made by deputy Jake Kuredjian. For a full 24 hours, starting at midnight Wednesday, deputies arrived at Deputy Kuredjian memorial site located on Stevenson Ranch and Poe Parkways to stand guard throughout the night in honor of the fallen deputy.
Santa Clarita Radio
Grand Theft Suspect Arrested After Stealing Multiple Laptops
A grand theft suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing several laptops. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with multiple code violations on Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Route Fire Evacuation Order For Entire ‘Eastern North Pacific Ocean’ Issued ‘In Error’
An immediate evacuation notice from the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday telling the entirety of L.A. County and the “Eastern North Pacific Ocean” area to evacuate due to a fire was sent “in error” by Los Angeles County, the Ventura County Sheriff informed. The original message...
Santa Clarita Radio
Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic
A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Northbound 5 Freeway Lanes To Remain Closed Through Labor Day Weekend In Castaic
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced that the two right lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway are set to remain closed through Labor Day weekend for emergency repairs due to the Route Fire. The two right lanes of the northbound 5 freeway are...
Santa Clarita Radio
Route Fire Breaks Out In Castaic, Smoke Visible Throughout SCV
A brush fire in Castaic has broken out Wednesday afternoon and is spreading at a rapid rate. Thursday Evening Update (7:35 p.m.) All evacuation orders were lifted as of 7:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ridge Route Road has been reopened to residents with ID Checks, according to LACoFD.
