ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont signs onto letter requesting reprieve from Jones Act

By Tom Hopkins
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtBlG_0hbIMxsi00

With winter just a few months away, and global energy prices expected to remain high, Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a letter to the Biden Administration seeking solutions to help ease the financial burden on Connecticut residents.

The letter, also signed by fellow New England governors Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Gov. Janet Mills of Maine, Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Gov. Daniel McKee of Rhode Island, and Gov. Philip Scott of Vermont, requested that Biden’s Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, suspend the Jones Act to allow the region better access to domestic natural gas.

The Jones Act, a law signed in 1920, mandates that only ships that are U.S.-owned, U.S.-crewed, U.S.-registered, and U.S.-built can transport cargo between U.S. ports. The law was argued for at the time as a way to beef up national security, however, it has created problems for New England states trying to meet their energy needs.

Due to the lack of pipeline connections to transport natural gas from outside the region, New England depends on marine deliveries of natural gas, its primary source of fuel for energy production. The issue is that, while U.S. natural gas is less expensive than imported, there are no ships that can transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) within U.S. ports that comply with the Jones Act.

The letter notes that, in addition to global petroleum prices increasing over 50 percent over the last year, global LNG prices have increased by almost 300 percent. Although New England states have clean energy projects like offshore wind and hydroelectricity, those projects will not be ready to produce energy for residents this upcoming winter, according to the letter.

In addition to a suspension of the Jones Act, the governors also requested that the Department of Energy (DOE) support a modernization effort of the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve that the DOE controls so that, in the event of a disruption in supply, the region can still have access to oil for its energy needs.

The post Lamont signs onto letter requesting reprieve from Jones Act appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters  "He's an enemy of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
521
Followers
147
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to our free emails at www.insideinvestigator.org. Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy