AIA rescinds Hamilton football’s probation for recruiting violation, Huskies eligible for playoffs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Chandler makes statement in blowout win over San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic
Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
East Valley Tribune
Legacy school stays tight-lipped on campus gun
School officials and Town police remain tight lipped about any forthcoming disciplinary action against a fourth grader who brought a weapon onto the campus of Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek Aug. 24 as Principal Megan Alvarado remains on administrative leave. “I hope you will understand that there is a...
East Valley Tribune
Big second half lifts Red Mountain over San Diego’s Mater Dei Catholic
Red Mountain head coach Kyle Enders always tells his team special teams have the ability to change the outcome of a game. So, when the Mountain Lions needed a spark coming out of the half tied at seven with San Diego’s Mater Dei Catholic in the Honor Bowl Friday afternoon, senior athlete Lenox Lawson knew it had to come from the special teams unit. A pair of blocks gave Lawson a lane. He let his speed do the rest.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
White supremacist invited to address ASU student Republican club
An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
AZFamily
Maricopa County board votes against creating water district for Rio Verde Foothills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears that the possibility of hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community losing access to water could soon be a reality. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against creating a water district for the neighborhood. For many years, most of the...
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Arizona
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
East Valley Tribune
Interfaith group united by faith, tears, blood
Bloodshed united the nation as it mourned the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Pennsylvania and on the Pentagon. On Sept. 9, leaders of the Interfaith 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive hope to unite people again. The blood drive will bring together the Ahmadiyya...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 students at Phoenix charter school detained for making social media threats
PHOENIX — Two students at a Phoenix charter school were detained Thursday for making specific threats against the campus on social media, authorities said. Veritas Prep Academy shut down its campus near 56th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday after administrators told officers that the social media posts and a written note made threats against the school, Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
AZFamily
Surprise Squad gives out free gas at Phoenix Fry’s supermarket, $200 to woman who teaches music to indigenous students
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While gas prices aren’t as high as earlier this year, it’s still not cheap to fill up the tank. With many people wanting to beat the heat this long holiday weekend by taking a road trip out of the Valley, Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to help drivers by paying for their gas. So Gibby Parra went to the Chevron at 3rd Street and Indian School Road to see who he could help out.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
Arizona warned of scorching temperatures
Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
azbex.com
82 BTR Units Planned in Peoria
The Peoria City Council has approved a requested rezoning and general plan amendment from Xanadu Investments, LLC to develop an 82-unit Build-to-Rent community on 10.3 acres near Happy Valley Road and 107th Avenue. The site is located in the Tierra Del Rio Planned Area Development. The proposal calls for single-story...
East Valley Tribune
Tourist bureau preparing for Mesa visitors
Visit Mesa is housed in a new location, and in keeping with the times, is offering new digital resources for visitors. They include digital kiosks, incentive programs and accessibility aids. At its new address at 1 N. McDonald, the organization is outfitted with two interactive kiosks to enable wayfinding for...
phoenixwithkids.net
Hidden Lake in Buckeye
Take the family to Hidden Lake in Buckeye this summer and enjoy the super cool inflatable obstacle course on the lake!. We spent 4 hours enjoying the sunshine and water at this tucked-away West Valley lake. Privately opened but open to the public, Hidden Lake offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, a small but extensive bar menu, and a fun summer addition of a water playground for kids and adults. The kids loved this the most, from the slippery stairs and slide to the trampoline and plenty of space to give your best ninja kicks as you jump in.
Angie’s Lobster rolls out first brick-and-mortar location in Mesa
PHOENIX – Angie’s Lobster took another step toward bringing affordable lobster to the Valley masses by launching its first brick-and-mortar location on Tuesday. The drive-thru at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads in Mesa is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Angie’s Lobster is the latest...
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
Comments / 1