‘Love Island USA’: Courtney and Bryce Reunite After the Finale

Love Island USA Season 4 might be over. But the islanders aren’t done flirting with each other. Courtney Boerner reunited with Bryce Fins after they split up on the show.

Courtney was upset with Bryce on ‘Love Island USA’

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Courtney Calls Isaiah ‘Insensitive’ to Sydney After Tweet Challenge

The stylist started the season coupled up with Andy Voyen . But she had a better connection with Felipe Gomes and picked him next. That ended when bombshell Bryce was able to turn her head. She picked him at the next ceremony because they had a deeper connection.

However, their physical connection did have problems. Courtney complained about Bryce not doing more physically when they’re in bed together. She didn’t feel comfortable talking to just him because he rolled his eyes at her. So she asked Zeta Morrison to be there for their talk.

The conversation didn’t fix their problems. Bryce was eliminated, and Courtney met someone new in Casa Amor . In the end, Courtney failed to keep a connection strong back at the villa and was eliminated.

Courtney shares a picture holding hands with Bryce after ‘Love Island USA’ finale

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Bryce Fins Clarifies Rolling His Eyes at Courtney Boerner During Conversation

Courtney returned to social media and shared a video of her taking pictures with Bryce, Jared Hassim, Chanse Corbi, and more on her Instagram Story on Aug. 29. It looks like Courtney’s reunion with Bryce went well.

She later posted a picture of two plates of food. Then she shared a photo of her holding hands with Bryce and tagged him.

Time will tell if their connection will be better outside of the villa. But they did talk about their time together after the show in interviews.

Bryce said what he had with Courtney was genuine

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 couple Bryce Fins and Courtney Boerner | Casey Durkin/Peacock/Getty Images

Bryce had nothing but good things to say about the stylist after the show. He talked about their relationship with Page Six .

“I feel like what I had with Courtney was very genuine and not something that happens — easily even in this accelerated experience,” the former islander said. “On my side, I would have been faithful and stayed true to the relationship and made sure I didn’t do anything to jeopardize it too much.”

He also claimed they would have survived Casa Amor. Courtney was on the Love Island USA podcast to talk about finding love after the show. “I think Bryce and I are going to meet up soon, like once I’m settled again,” she said.

She said something might be there between them. Courtney said they’ve been talking on Instagram since she left. She also said she doesn’t think she’ll reconnect with Felipe since he hasn’t reached out to her.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Finale: Deb Asks Jesse to Be Exclusive