For the first time, more U.S. adults are smoking weed than tobacco, poll shows

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
According to a new Gallup poll, 16% of U.S. adults say they're current cannabis smokers.
For the first time, more U.S. adults smoke pot than tobacco, according to a new Gallup poll on marijuana use.

The poll, released earlier this month, revealed that 16% of respondents currently smoke weed, while just 11% said they had smoked a cigarette in the past week. According to the poll, 14% of respondents said they consume cannabis edibles.

The percentage of people who said they smoke marijuana was the highest since Gallup began asking the question in 2013. Meanwhile, the number who said they puffed on a cigarette in the past week is the lowest since the company began asking the question in 1944.

Also according to the poll, 68% of U.S. adults think cannabis should be legal for recreational use.

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

