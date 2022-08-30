Read full article on original website
No Pressure, But… the Next Moves Young & Restless’ Jack and Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Make Will Not Only Decide Their Future But How We Feel About Them
Maya Angelou once said, “When people tell you who they are, believe them.” These two characters didn’t listen. Ever since The Young and the Restless’ Jack grew out of his long and sordid philandering rat bastard phase, we’ve rooted for him. And we’ve cheered on Taylor Hayes nearly all the time since she first appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful. But both characters are at a crucial turning point, the other side of which could turn viewers against them. How?
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam
'The Young and the Restless' character Sally Spectra will uncover the Newman family's involvement in Ashland Locke's death.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chance and Abby’s Marriage Destroyed by Newman Family Cover-Up
'The Young and the Restless' couple Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman's marriage faces another crisis because of her family's drama.
Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’
It’s time for a goodbye. Outside of plotting with Phyllis and Nikki to take Diane down a peg or two, we haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Ashley lately on The Young & the Restless. Of course, unlike Phyllis’ single-minded vendetta, Ashley’s concerns are a bit more about protecting her family, and that, we’re sure, is something Eileen Davidson could understand in her own life!
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Finally (!) Makes the Decision That ‘Changes Lives Forever’ — and We Know Who He Picks
His years of waffling are down to mere days. It’s time. Past time, Bold & Beautiful fans would probably say, for Ridge to make up his mind and choose between current wife Brooke and former wife Taylor. And this fall, it sounds like the flip-flopping dressmaker finally will decide which woman is his Mrs. Right.
Bold & Beautiful Just Set the Stage For Steffy’s Worst Nightmare to Become a Reality
“It’s finally over,” said Taylor as Bold & Beautiful bid farewell to Sheila, with the Forrester family relieved to hear that this time, she’s really, most sincerely dead. “As if,” said the audience, who’ve definitely been down this road before. Bear-ing Witness. I’ve got...
The Threat Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn Never Saw Coming — and Will Never Be Able to Shake!
This may be one fate they can’t escape. Watch out, Steffy, because you’ve got a target on your back… and it’s not from Sheila! While we’ve all been focused on the Bold & Beautiful Big Bad taking Finn from his wife, we failed to see another threat growing. But now that the happy couple has finally reunited, it’s time to face the facts and admit that their happily ever after may always be under threat… from Li!
Nick Drops a Bomb on Sharon — and Chance Catches Nick and Victoria at an Inopportune Time
At Newman Enterprises, Victoria asks Billy what he’s doing there — he’s supposed to be in Los Angeles. Billy heard Ashland died and came back for the kids. Lily gets it. He figures Victoria’s burying herself in work. She insists she’s fine. Billy says if she won’t tell him how she’s feeling, maybe she can at least tell him what the hell happened.
Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless
Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.
‘The Young and the Restless’: What Happened to Nick’s Son Christian Newman?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are curious about what happened to Nick Newman's son Christian who's been absent for a while.
Young & Restless Heartstopper: The Opening Devon Could Take to Tear Abby and Chance’s Family Apart
A few months back, The Young & the Restless seemed about to set us up for the mother (or is it father?) of all custody battles as Devon realized he wanted in on little Dominic’s life, only for Abby to balk. Fans picked sides, the tension between mother, bio-father and adoptive father grew and… then they all decided to be one big, happy family and share custody, despite the fact that Devon had originally agreed to be more of a hands-off donor.
‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake
Since welcoming his daughter Victoria Palmer in season 12 of NCIS, one of the most important Jimmy Palmer character traits is his status as a dad. While he’s an esteemed medical examiner and a loyal and genuine friend, Palmer takes special pride as a father of one. But while we’ve seen Jimmy’s growth as a father over the seasons, where exactly did he and his late wife Breena get the name Victoria from?
General Hospital Game-Changer: The Future of ‘Millow’ — and Willow’s Very Life — Hinges On a ‘Huge Decision’
She’s had her fair share of upset as of late and how she decides to move forward could change her life forever. On Tuesday, August 16, General Hospital viewers watched as Terry confirmed the news to Willow that she has leukemia. Willow, of course, was concerned about her unborn child and though Terry wanted to finalize a treatment plan, Willow promised to be in touch and left the hospital in shock.
General Hospital Preview: Carly Vows to Get Back Everything She Lost — and Sonny Stuns Nina With a Question
Several relationships are tested in Port Charles. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of August 8 – 12, it may be the end of the line for Cody and Britt, who have barely gotten started. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Last...
Big trouble is on the way on General Hospital for the Ashford's Robinson's and extended family
Taggert and Trina's lives will soon changeScreenshot Cheryl Preston. On General Hospital there is a storm brewing that will hit the Ashford and Robinson families from multiple sides. Once the dust settles there will be no one left unscathed. Several things happened in Wednesday's episode that let viewers know there is no turning back and situations are about to become intense and complicated. Jordan Ashford ( Tanisha Harper) has the smoking gun that could tear apart at least eight lives in Port Charles, including her own.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope
We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed’s Leaked Recording of Yve Allegedly Shows Proof of an Abusive Marriage
A leaked recording of '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 cast member, Yve Arellano allegedly abusing Mohamed Abdelhamed surfaces after she was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Check out the full recording here.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living
Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
Sally’s Reveal Leads to a Huge Argument — and Kyle Comes Clean to Summer
Chelsea finds Billy in the office and wants to go over podcast ideas. She teases him about being behind the CEO desk. He says Lily’s still out of town and jokes about how many hats he wears. Chelsea broaches the topic of getting the boys together for a play date. Billy tries to put her off and finally tells her it’s a little more complicated than a play date. Chelsea fumes, “You are never going to change your stance toward me when it comes to Johnny, are you?”
