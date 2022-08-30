Maya Angelou once said, “When people tell you who they are, believe them.” These two characters didn’t listen. Ever since The Young and the Restless’ Jack grew out of his long and sordid philandering rat bastard phase, we’ve rooted for him. And we’ve cheered on Taylor Hayes nearly all the time since she first appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful. But both characters are at a crucial turning point, the other side of which could turn viewers against them. How?

TV SERIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO