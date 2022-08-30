Read full article on original website
Cecilia snaps three-game losing streak to St. Martinville with dramatic 35-33 victory
CECILIA – For the first time since 2017, the Cecilia Bulldogs won their St. Martin Parish showdown with St. Martinville. Behind a strong performance from quarterback Diesel Solari and clutch plays on special teams by Colin Knott and Scout Melancon, the Bulldogs claimed a 35-33 win over parish rival St. Martinville on Friday.
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The history behind Louisiana’s former ‘No Man’s Land’ and the people who lived there
Ric Trout, of Lafayette, was interested in writing a historical screenplay when he asked Curious Louisiana: “What was known as the Free State (aka: No Man’s Land) in early Louisiana history? Was an unknown ethnic group found living there?”. The answer could be enough to inspire a screenplay....
These 11 Louisiana Haunted Houses and Trails Should Be On Your Halloween To-Do List
Make sure you are checking out these 11 Halloween haunted attractions and adding them to your spook list for the 2022 season.
Three Acadiana men indicted as part of scheme to launder millions through fake companies
Three Acadiana men were indicted on federal money laundering charges as part of a larger scheme to defraud a Georgia merchant cash advance company out of more than $6 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said. Lance M. Vallo, 37, of Gueydan; Grant C....
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 22-26
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 22-26. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie McKee, 100 Moffett Ct. Morgan City, LA, age 50, pled guilty to...
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
‘Laptop landlord’ purchases 23 properties in south Baton Rouge for $6.7M
Digital real estate investment firm Flock has completed a $6.7 million purchase of 23 multifamily properties in the Gardere area, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The purchasing company is Signal SFR LLC, which registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s...
Natchez woman wins a little extra spending money with Mississippi Lottery win
A Natchez woman has a little extra spending money this Labor Day weekend after she turned a $2 dollar ticket into $800 in winnings. The Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday that the woman won $800 in the Mississippi Cash 4 Fireball drawing,. Officials say the woman, who was not identified,...
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison
Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016. The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and rehabilitation classes than the old prison, […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
6 years ago, Louisiana's only women's prison flooded. Now a new one's finally being built.
In the six years since Louisiana's only prison for women flooded, the state's female inmates have been scattered across various facilities that weren't built for them. Now, work is underway to build a new prison designed specifically to rehabilitate them. Construction has started on the new campus for the Louisiana...
Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
WATCH: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will join Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc and other elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW), which was destroyed by the flood of 2016. The new facility...
Louisiana has a teacher shortage. So why are 6,500 new educators waiting on paperwork?
Amid Louisiana’s historic teacher shortage the state has a backlog of about 6,500 aspiring teachers and other educators awaiting paperwork so they can enter the classroom or take on new roles, officials said Friday. "The backlog is not great," said Jenna Chiasson, deputy superintendent for teaching and learning at...
Police searching for suspect in reported shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shots fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave. This is an active shooting scene. Police on the scene tell us that they are searching for a shooter. A witness said that the garbage truck seen below was struck […]
