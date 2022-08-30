Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016. The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and rehabilitation classes than the old prison, […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO