Saint Gabriel, LA

theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

One-on-one with Gov. Edwards & the head of State Police on crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the head of Louisiana State Police say the state is helping fight the crime problem in New Orleans. FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Edwards and State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis inside the state capitol building. Edwards was asked what more...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 22-26

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 22-26. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie McKee, 100 Moffett Ct. Morgan City, LA, age 50, pled guilty to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.

Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

‘Laptop landlord’ purchases 23 properties in south Baton Rouge for $6.7M

Digital real estate investment firm Flock has completed a $6.7 million purchase of 23 multifamily properties in the Gardere area, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The purchasing company is Signal SFR LLC, which registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison

Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016.  The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and rehabilitation classes than the old prison, […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
MyArkLaMiss

Police searching for suspect in reported shooting in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shots fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave. This is an active shooting scene. Police on the scene tell us that they are searching for a shooter. A witness said that the garbage truck seen below was struck […]

