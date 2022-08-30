Gov. Phil Murphy announces $6.5 million in funding for mapping of all New Jersey schools

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced $6.5 million in funding for a statewide school security initiative to collect and digitize school building blueprints.

The money will be used to map the schools in order to create Collaborative Response Graphics for first response to use in the event of an emergency.

Currently, CRGs exist for approximately half of the state's 3,000 public and private schools.

"With the epidemic of gun violence reaching every part of our communities, including our schools, we offer our families not empty promises, but concrete investments in tools and resources that will keep our students safe," Murphy said. "Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and the educators who help our children achieve their full potential. In order to protect our children and educators, we must equip our first responders with the most up-to-date 21st-century technology so that they can respond to emergencies without unnecessary delay."

Murphy visited East Brook Middle School to announce the initiative, which he says will help the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the New Jersey State Police map the remaining 1,500 schools.

The first day for New Jersey public schools will be Thursday, September 8.