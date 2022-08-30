ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gov. Phil Murphy announces $6.5 million in funding for mapping of all New Jersey schools

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyzsB_0hbIH6Rl00

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced $6.5 million in funding for a statewide school security initiative to collect and digitize school building blueprints.

The money will be used to map the schools in order to create Collaborative Response Graphics for first response to use in the event of an emergency.

Currently, CRGs exist for approximately half of the state's 3,000 public and private schools.

"With the epidemic of gun violence reaching every part of our communities, including our schools, we offer our families not empty promises, but concrete investments in tools and resources that will keep our students safe," Murphy said. "Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and the educators who help our children achieve their full potential. In order to protect our children and educators, we must equip our first responders with the most up-to-date 21st-century technology so that they can respond to emergencies without unnecessary delay."

Murphy visited East Brook Middle School to announce the initiative, which he says will help the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the New Jersey State Police map the remaining 1,500 schools.

The first day for New Jersey public schools will be Thursday, September 8.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America

If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Why NJ public schools are a mess (Opinion)

That's not my opinion. That is what veteran and even some young, not yet dejected, beaten down and somewhat idealistic teachers are saying. The reasons for why it is a total mess lie mostly with the state of New Jersey, some with spineless clueless administrators and some with parents and their precious offspring.
EDUCATION
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
ocscanner.news

MURPHY ROLLS OUT STATEWIDE SECURITY PLAN TO PROTECT STUDENTS AND TEACHERS

During a nationwide epidemic of gun violence, we must offer real solutions and investments in resources that will keep our students safe. That’s why I’m investing in a statewide security initiative to further protect New Jersey’s children and educators. 🏫 For details, visit http://nj.gov/governor/news/news/562022/approved/20220830a.shtml. media and...
EDUCATION
LehighValleyLive.com

Hundreds of rental assistance payments are apparently missing. N.J. lawmaker asks what went wrong.

Hundreds of payments meant to stop financially strapped renters in New Jersey are apparently missing, and now one lawmaker is asking why. State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, asked Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a fellow Democrat who serves as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which administers the rental programs, to explain what the agency is doing to get the money to those who were approved for the programs but never got the payments.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Politics State#Politics Governor
njurbannews.com

NJPP: Biden student debt proposal will help NJ families but needs to go farther for maximum relief

President Biden announced that borrowers earning up to $125,000 in income will be eligible for student loan debt relief of up to $10,000, or up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. For a state with over 1.3 million student loan borrowers with an average balance of $37,000, this will be life-changing debt relief. New Jersey ranks 6th in the nation in percentage of undergraduate students receiving Pell Grants – almost 39 percent of undergraduates. In response to the announcement, New Jersey Policy Perspective (NJPP) releases the following statement.
COLLEGES
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey GOP continues to gain on Democrats in voter registration

New Jersey added 9,754 new voters in August, most of them without any affiliation to a political party. The state added 307 Republicans and lost 675 Democrats, continuing a recent trend of the GOP outpacing Democrats in voter registration. But New Jersey still has 1,007,299 more Democrats than Republicans. The...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NEWARK, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy