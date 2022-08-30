Music that transcends generations: That’s what maestro Lonnie Klein calls the performances of Tony Kishman, the masterful powerhouse who has been bringing the music of the Beatles and Paul McCartney to life for more than two decades. Having brought Tony to Las Cruces twice before, both times to play with the Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra (LCSO), Lonnie is bringing him back for a third run. This time around, he will present Live and Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, complete with a 26-member orchestra and Tony’s own band onstage at the AmadorLive Eatery & Entertainment District at 302 S. Main St., Thursday, October 6.

