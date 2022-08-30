ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascruces.com

Live and Let Die at Amador LIVE

Music that transcends generations: That’s what maestro Lonnie Klein calls the performances of Tony Kishman, the masterful powerhouse who has been bringing the music of the Beatles and Paul McCartney to life for more than two decades. Having brought Tony to Las Cruces twice before, both times to play with the Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra (LCSO), Lonnie is bringing him back for a third run. This time around, he will present Live and Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, complete with a 26-member orchestra and Tony’s own band onstage at the AmadorLive Eatery & Entertainment District at 302 S. Main St., Thursday, October 6.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
93.1 KISS FM

5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso

Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Jesus
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Martin Starr
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Regina Hall
elpasoheraldpost.com

Downtown Fiesta de las Luces is Back in September

After a small summer break, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17, 2022!. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD), the free event returns strong with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Remember When A Top Gear Presenter Destroyed A Car On Ft Bliss?

When you think of car television shows, one of the biggest that has ever existed is the BBC's Top Gear. Since 1977, it has given viewers around the world plenty of advice on cars & has given many years of entertainment. I loved watching the show & I still do. The top 3 presenters people usually remember are these 3 blokes: Jeremy Clarkson, James May & Richard Hammond.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Cinemark Theatres#The Movies#Upcoming Movies#El Paso Movie Theatres#The Cinema Foundation#Amc
lascruces.com

Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas

Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘The Candyman Can’ joins ‘Wild Coyotee’ on Mesilla plaza

Dakota Dukes Wild Coyotee and The Candyman Can candy store are only steps apart from each other and directly across the street from La Posta de Mesilla on the plaza in Mesilla. Owners Bob and Sandy White opened the Wild Coyotee in January 2021 and added The Candyman Can last...
MESILLA, NM
KTSM

City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy