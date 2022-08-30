Read full article on original website
elpasoheraldpost.com
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso’s Wine Down Wednesday to feature Local Favorites Radio La Chusma
It’s cumbia-reggae-rock time with The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. El Paso favorites Radio La Chusma will be the shopping center’s featured musical performance for the upcoming. Area shoppers are invited to enhance their Live Music, Sip and Shop experience with a variety of food and beverage choices...
lascruces.com
Live and Let Die at Amador LIVE
Music that transcends generations: That’s what maestro Lonnie Klein calls the performances of Tony Kishman, the masterful powerhouse who has been bringing the music of the Beatles and Paul McCartney to life for more than two decades. Having brought Tony to Las Cruces twice before, both times to play with the Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra (LCSO), Lonnie is bringing him back for a third run. This time around, he will present Live and Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, complete with a 26-member orchestra and Tony’s own band onstage at the AmadorLive Eatery & Entertainment District at 302 S. Main St., Thursday, October 6.
What Are the Most Liked El Paso TikTok Videos You Can Find
I bet I can pick the top 3 places you get your news or entertainment: Instagram, YouTube & TikTok. Nowadays TikTok has become the primary site for uploading short/funny videos. Some of us here at the Q have TikTok accounts, Joanna Barba is the most vocal & she's constantly posting.
Alfredo Sauce Lands Former El Paso Anchor In The New York Times
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
Chuco Relic Is Turning 10 & Celebrating With A 915 Chuco Fiesta
915 Day is right around the corner and so is the 10-year anniversary of everyone’s favorite local souvenir store, Chuco Relic. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Chuco Relic will be celebrating OTHER businesses with a weeks long Chuco Fiesta. “We’re going to be celebrating our Chuco Fiesta which is...
5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso
Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
5 Fun & Scary Ghost Walks Happening Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
If you're into the paranormal and investigating places alleged to be haunted, you couldn’t live in a more perfect place. El Paso’s haunted history rivals that of any other city or town in America. Labor Day weekend you can take part in a paranormal investigation inside one of...
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
That Time Motorcyclists In El Paso Crashed In The Ball Of Death
The circus is always so much fun to attend. Things don't always go exactly as planned though ... Back in 2021, the Circus Spectacular came to town and set up shop in the El Paso County Coliseum. Everyone must have been particularly excited to see this particular circus hit town...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Downtown Fiesta de las Luces is Back in September
After a small summer break, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17, 2022!. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD), the free event returns strong with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment.
Remember When A Top Gear Presenter Destroyed A Car On Ft Bliss?
When you think of car television shows, one of the biggest that has ever existed is the BBC's Top Gear. Since 1977, it has given viewers around the world plenty of advice on cars & has given many years of entertainment. I loved watching the show & I still do. The top 3 presenters people usually remember are these 3 blokes: Jeremy Clarkson, James May & Richard Hammond.
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
What’s the Worst Car They’ve Ever Driven According To El Pasoans?
I love cars. Always have been. I've always been obsessed with what the best & worst cars in the world are. And driving is something that so many of us do, we're bound to have one or two car horror stories. Now keep in mind, a car that YOU might...
lascruces.com
Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas
Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
El Paso Zoo Throwing Savannah the Elephant a Jumbo Sized Birthday Bash
The El Paso Zoo is having a bash this month that is 70 years in the making. Savannah, the El Paso Zoo's largest resident and one of the oldest elephants on the planet, is turning the big 7-0. They grow up so fast. Savannah was born in the wild and...
El Paso Photographer Takes Majestic Shot of the Star on the Mountain
An El Paso freelance photographer captured a most majestic shot of the moon and a star. But not just any star; El Paso’s Star on the Mountain. The iconic landmark that sits at a 30-degree angle on the Franklin Mountains about 200 feet above Scenic Drive is regularly shot by locals and visitors alike.
Gold Out El Paso Is Turning El Paso Gold For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
The month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Gold Out El Paso, a local non-profit organization, is aiming at turning the city of El Paso gold to honor all the children who battle cancer at a young age. "All of us have experienced pediatric cancer, that’s why we've...
lascrucesbulletin.com
‘The Candyman Can’ joins ‘Wild Coyotee’ on Mesilla plaza
Dakota Dukes Wild Coyotee and The Candyman Can candy store are only steps apart from each other and directly across the street from La Posta de Mesilla on the plaza in Mesilla. Owners Bob and Sandy White opened the Wild Coyotee in January 2021 and added The Candyman Can last...
City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
Finally East El Paso Can Enjoy A 2nd Rubik’s Location
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
