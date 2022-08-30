ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Cabot man arrested for alleged animal cruelty

CABOT, Ark. — A Cabot man is now in custody for alleged aggravated animal cruelty. According to reports, in July, the Cabot Police Department first received information from a resident about possible animal cruelty. About a month later, detectives and Animal Control Officers with the Cabot Animal Shelter began to investigate.
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles seized in Arkansas drug bust; 19 arrested

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Independence County became the epicenter of an operation that led to 19 arrests and a successful acquisition of drugs, guns, and stolen vehicles, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Independence County Sheriff's Department, agencies recovered over 400 grams of meth, several...
BNPD MAKES ARREST IN ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENT

Benton Police Department detectives arrested 20-year-old Kanius Cummings at Fountain Lakes Apartments today on charges of Aggravated Robbery, a Class Y Felony, and Theft of Property following an armed robbery incident that took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Big Red Valero station on Congo Road. Detectives were...
Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
Man Faces Charges after Drug Investigation

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department Office, served a search warrant at 1300 Cross Street in Cleveland, MS. Agents were able to seize approximately 198 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9 grams of heroin, and approximately 270 grams of marijuana from inside a Nissan Maxima that was being used as a location to store the drugs before being sold. This seizure is the culmination of a three-month investigation into the drug trafficking activity of Jarvis Wrightt of Cleveland. Wright was not present when the search warrant was served and was not charged.
