Man arrested after bringing a gun into the lobby of Benton Police Department
Police in Benton said that a man is in custody after bringing a gun into the lobby of the Benton Police Department late Friday afternoon.
Cabot man arrested for alleged animal cruelty
CABOT, Ark. — A Cabot man is now in custody for alleged aggravated animal cruelty. According to reports, in July, the Cabot Police Department first received information from a resident about possible animal cruelty. About a month later, detectives and Animal Control Officers with the Cabot Animal Shelter began to investigate.
Deputies investigating deadly Friday morning crash north of Jacksonville
Deputies say one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Pulaski County.
KATV
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles seized in Arkansas drug bust; 19 arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Independence County became the epicenter of an operation that led to 19 arrests and a successful acquisition of drugs, guns, and stolen vehicles, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Independence County Sheriff's Department, agencies recovered over 400 grams of meth, several...
North Little Rock police ID woman from Wednesday homicide
North Little Rock police have identified the body of a woman found Wednesday night in the 2300 block of North Schaer Street.
KATV
1 pedestrian dead after collision on South University Thursday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 5300 block of South University Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Once on the scene, police said they...
bentonpolice.org
BNPD MAKES ARREST IN ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENT
Benton Police Department detectives arrested 20-year-old Kanius Cummings at Fountain Lakes Apartments today on charges of Aggravated Robbery, a Class Y Felony, and Theft of Property following an armed robbery incident that took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Big Red Valero station on Congo Road. Detectives were...
KATV
Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
deltadailynews.com
Man Faces Charges after Drug Investigation
On Friday, May 13, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department Office, served a search warrant at 1300 Cross Street in Cleveland, MS. Agents were able to seize approximately 198 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9 grams of heroin, and approximately 270 grams of marijuana from inside a Nissan Maxima that was being used as a location to store the drugs before being sold. This seizure is the culmination of a three-month investigation into the drug trafficking activity of Jarvis Wrightt of Cleveland. Wright was not present when the search warrant was served and was not charged.
Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at moving company
Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.
KATV
Traffic stop in Pulaski Co. leads to discovery of gun with 200-round mag, over 6 oz of pot
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mid-August traffic stop in Pulaski County led deputies to discover over 6 ounces of marijuana, a rifle with a multi-hundred round drum magazine attached, and a duffle bag full of ammunition. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said the seizure occurred shortly after 10 p.m....
KATV
Traffic stop in Jacksonville leads to arrest after drugs and handgun were found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An early Sunday morning traffic stop in Jacksonville leads to the arrest of the driver in possession of 24 grams of marijuana and a handgun with more than 50 rounds of ammunition. Shortly after 12: 30 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department said they...
KATV
Two thieves wanted by Benton police for stealing 'high-dollar jewelry' from Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of stealing "high-dollar jewelry" from an area retailer. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occurred on Aug. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
North Little Rock police investigating after finding woman dead inside home
North Little Rock police said they are investigating after finding a woman dead inside of a home Wednesday night.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart man receives 30-year prison sentence in the shooting death of Zack Geans
A man has pled guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a Stuttgart man killed in 2019. According to court records, Chyvontae L. Powell was sentenced for the shooting death of Zack Geans, 20. The shooting happened in the Rock Island neighborhood on Feb. 13, 2019. Shortly after Gean’s...
LRPD: Little Rock woman dead after being hit by a car on S. University
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department report a woman has died after being hit by a car on University Avenue Thursday night. Little Rock Police and Fire departments and medical personnel responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of South University Ave. where they found the injured woman. The […]
Officials: Student arrested after gun found at Sylvan Hills High School
A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.
Sherwood police officer turns a parking violation into a thoughtful donation
A traffic violation in Sherwood, turned into a sweet surprise for the driver and her son.
Officials in Pulaski County claim more prison beds will help violent crime problem
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When it comes to curbing violent crime there are a lot of opinions and ideas. Pulaski County officials think they may have a solution to the problem – or at the very least, something close to it. "First of all, Arkansas ranks fourth in...
