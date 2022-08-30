ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

spectrumnews1.com

USC, UCLA ease water rules for fans amid high heat

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Thousands of fans will descend on the Rose Bowl and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday as UCLA and USC begin their football seasons, and officials at both stadiums are making adjustments to help attendees cope with the heat anticipated to bake both venues. UCLA will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anaheim, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
CBS Sacramento

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)

There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

Shave Ice Delights in Orange County

Crave is an independent dessert shop in the heart of the Korean District in Garden Grove. While its extensive menu ranges from acai bowls to churro waffles, the shop is also known for its shave ice, better known as “milk snow”. Crave offers traditional milk snow flavors such as red bean and injeolmi (Korean rice cake), as well as Oreo, mango, strawberry, and more. 8939 W. Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, 714-539-3759.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Jewelry store robbery leads to shootout in Huntington Beach

A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Tustin Restaurants In 2022

Nice weather and beautiful scenery are not all that Tustin, California has to offer. Located in southern California, Tustin is nestled among the hills between Irvine and Santa Ana, once largely occupied by Orange groves is now a diverse city rooted in the past by its old town historical homes and trees, but very much a modern city by design.
TUSTIN, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
railfan.com

Santa Fe 3751 Returns to the Main Line in September

LOS ANGELES — Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway 4-8-4 3751 will hit the main line for the first time since 2017 later this month when it visits Fullerton, Calif., to attend Amtrak’s Track Safety Community Event, taking place on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th, at the Fullerton Transportation Center.
FULLERTON, CA

