Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the intersection of Howard and S. Harding Street, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.
americanmilitarynews.com
Indiana man charged with killing Dutch soldier, wounding two others
An Indiana man was charged on Thursday for fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan is facing one count of murder and another two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. He was arrested on Tuesday, days after the deadly violence unfolded outside a Hampton Inn in the downtown area.
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
WISH-TV
4 overnight shootings in Indianapolis, 2 deadly
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four shootings happened in the city Friday night into Saturday morning. Two separate shootings left two dead and another shooting left one in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 1 man dead, 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday. Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
Charges filed in soldier killing in downtown Indy
The Marion County Prosecutor's office has filed charges against an Indianapolis man for the shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and disorderly conduct. Mears said investigators wouldn’t have been able to...
cbs4indy.com
Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert
INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after the girl went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. She is a 9-year-old Black girl. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD seeks help finding man wanted for battery
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Freddie Orr Jr., age 33, is accused of assaulting a man downtown back in June. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court.
KFVS12
Man wanted for aggravated battery in Williamson County arrested in Indiana
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Williamson County was arrested in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, September 2. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Robert Anthony, 66, from Indianapolis, Ind. on an active warrant out of Williamson Co. for Aggravated Battery and Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000 Dollars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Separate overnight shootings leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Two men have died and another man was injured after separate shootings across Indianapolis late early Friday night into early Saturday morning. The first incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday night at the Shell Station on Southeastern Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable […]
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
cbs4indy.com
Carl Boards death penalty hearing
The man charged with killing an Elwood police officer may face the death penalty. AES customers will see higher bills starting this …. Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, …. Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side. Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara …. Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
14 NaloxBoxes installed throughout Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Advocates in central Indiana are putting life-saving tools into the hands of those who need them. 14 Naloxone Boxes, or NaloxBoxes, are now installed all across Johnson County. Each box is filled with doses of Naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
Tennessee man killed after crashing into back of truck in Indianapolis
A man from Tennessee was killed in a fiery crash Saturday on Interstate 65 southbound in downtown Indianapolis after he crashed into the back of a semi-truck stopped in traffic.
Missing Brown County teen possibly headed to Indianapolis, according to deputies
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:15 a.m. Atwood was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
Comments / 0