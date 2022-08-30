ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
Become A Crypto Millionaire With Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), ApeCoin (APE) And Maker (MKR)

Are you looking to become a crypto millionaire? While the opportunities for that have become a bit more limited recently, with the overall markets in turmoil, they still aren’t impossible. You just have to look in the right places and make the right investments. Newcomers are attracted to crypto because they see how much money people before them have made, which is a key aspect in bringing new money into the space. While many of these newcomers often make poor decisions, jump on already booming coins when it’s too late, and fail to make their riches—it’s still possible for you to do so. Especially if you take a small risk and look at underrated tokens or coins people haven’t heard of. Those tokens that haven’t hit the mainstream news yet but still have incredibly strong credentials could be fine-tuned for success…
The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.

