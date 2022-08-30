Read full article on original website
Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri
NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
Curtiss Forquer, 58, Casady-Luscan Funeral Services
Curtiss Forquer, age 58 passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022, at the Kirksville Manor in Kirksville, MO where he had been a resident for a short time. Curtiss was born on June 17, 1964, in Keosauqua, IA the son of Arthur Lee and Twila Irene (Glass) Forquer. He was raised in Scotland County and attended the local schools. Curtiss worked in the housekeeping department of the Scotland County Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. He was united in marriage to Pam Heaton, the couple later divorced. Curtiss enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors.
Residents safely escape Ottumwa house fire
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An early-morning house fire has caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to an Ottumwa home. Emergency first responders were called to the blaze just before 1 a.m. Friday at 1108 E. Mary St. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke emitting from the...
Judith Ann Dierling, 73, of Novinger, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Judith Ann Dierling, 73 years old, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri. Judy was born August 17, 1949 in Stahl, Missouri to Carl Thomas and Annie Marie (Moots) Epperson. Judy married George Furnish, and two children were born to the union, Thomas and Gary. In 1978, she then married Kennith Dierling and they had two children, Barbara and Michael. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, George Furnish and Kennith Dierling; and her two sons, Thomas Furnish and Gary Furnish.
Northeast Missouri man killed, 1 injured, in rollover crash Thursday afternoon
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed and another injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
NECAC to offer free meat to income-qualifying clients in 8 Missouri counties
MACON, Mo. — An area agency is helping people beat inflation. The North East Community Action Corporation is offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. The frozen meat will be available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby...
Ottumwa Fire Department kicks off 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser
The Ottumwa Fire Department is asking people to fill their boots this Labor Day weekend. Firefighter Dillon McPherson said all of the funds raised will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Currently, fire crews have raised $8,000. In previous years they have filled their boots with up to $30,000. Hopefully...
Gridiron Lights Week Two
The KTVO Tailgate Tour might've been in Ottumwa, but the KTVO Sports team didn't stop there. Highlights from Kirksville, Schuyler County, and Scotland County in Missouri to Ottumwa, Cardinal, and Albia in Iowa. Other local scores will be updated when made available.
Kirk Building renovation project right on track on Truman State campus
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is right on track with the renovation project at the Kirk Building on the Truman State University campus in Kirksville. Since the building closed in late 2020, it has been primarily used for storage. Truman State Public Relations Director Travis Miles informed KTVO that there...
Chillicothe Police Department seek assistance identifying owner of pickup truck
The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a reported equipment theft from a local business. The police ask for help in identifying a suspect and the owner of a pickup truck involved. Additional photos of the suspect and truck are available on the Chillicothe, Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
Patriot Day returns for its 4th year to honor fallen Kirksville soldier
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Matthew Charles Lewellen Patriot Golf Day returned to Kirksville on Friday. The Kirksville Country Club hosted it's Fourth Annual Patriot Day in memory of the late Sgt. 1st class Matthew Charles Lewellen, a Kirksville native. Lewellen was killed in action during an ambush in November...
Scotland County Hospital board meeting draws support, concern
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A sudden leadership change at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis has caused conflicting opinions between some in the community. The Aug. 17 announcement of a new hospital CEO and COO left many wondering what prompted the sudden changes. But after first reporting about Tuesday's Scotland County...
Kirksville School District works to overcome staffing shortages
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The number of educators leaving teaching is at an alarming rate, with eight percent of teachers leaving the profession every year. This is particularly hard for rural communities, who are struggling to find teachers to come to the area. The Kirksville School District has overcome the...
Lifelong Ottumwa resident celebrates 101st birthday
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mary Ann Johnson, of Ottumwa, turned 101 on Friday. She said her secret to living a long life is her faith. I have gone through in my hundred years, practically everything. From depression, floods, accidents and more depression. I probably came in a depression and I'll go out of it in one," said Johnson. "But everything that has happened to me I have lost something, but I have always gained something else."
Ottumwa residents walk to raise awareness on mental health
OTTUMWA, Iowa — People were working to spread awareness on mental health on Thursday in Ottumwa. Wapello County’s Children’s Alliance hosted its first “Be the Light” Suicide prevention walk. This walk was created to bring awareness and increase access to mental health resources. Walk Organizer...
How drones are helping farmers in the fields
NOVELTY, Mo. — A hot topic in agriculture was shown off at the 2022 Northern Missouri Research, Extension and Education Center's Field Day this week. Drones are a new piece of technology, helping farmers tend to crops without disturbing them with foot or tractor traffic. Donnie Hubble, the senior...
Bobby Lee Wood, 83, Playle and Collins Funeral Home
Bobby Lee Wood, 83, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He had been a patient there for a short time. Bobby was born on March 12, 1939, in Kirksville, to Herbert (Skinny) Alva Wood and Mary Wilma Wood, who preceded him in death. He married Julia (Judy) Rebecca Thompson on March 21, 1964; she survives. His son, Thomas Lee Wood, preceded him in death.
