Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
MLB
Ranking all the contenders' schedule strength
It is important to remember that every time you look at the standings, you are looking only at a snapshot. You are looking at a specific moment in time, one that captures what happened before, but not after. If two teams are tied in the standings, it does not necessarily mean they are tied tied. If one team has to play the 1927 Yankees for the next two weeks and the other one gets to play the Washington Generals, one team might as well be, in fact, ahead.
MLB・
MLB
Garcia's rebound gem bolsters postseason case
ANAHEIM -- Considering the Astros will be trying to piece together their playoff rotation in about a month for the American League Division Series, if anyone was in need of a strong finish it was right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia. In his last six starts prior to Saturday, Garcia had a...
MLB
Brewers pick up Burnes, rally for extras win
PHOENIX -- It’s only fair that after carrying the Brewers to so many victories since transforming himself into one of the best pitchers in baseball, Corbin Burnes would occasionally get bailed out by the bats. Saturday was one of those nights. Rowdy Tellez hit the latest of his tying...
MLB
Ohtani reaches new heights with 8-inning gem vs. AL's top team
ANAHEIM -- Somehow, Shohei Ohtani keeps managing to ascend to new heights. Brandishing the new sinker he recently started incorporating, the two-way star looked as dominant as ever on Saturday night at Angel Stadium, throwing eight innings of one-run ball in the Angels’ 2-1 win over the Astros in 12 innings. In the process, Ohtani reached 400 career Major League strikeouts while also setting a career high in MLB innings pitched with 136 (surpassing his total of 130 1/3 in 2021).
MLB
Ohtani racks up more records, eyes another two-way milestone
ANAHEIM -- Shohei Ohtani made more history on Wednesday night, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 30 homers and register 10 wins on the mound in the same season. It’s something that even Hall of Famer Babe Ruth never did, as the most homers Ruth hit while winning 10 games in a season was 11 in 1918. Ohtani is also the only player in AL/NL history with at least 30 homers and 100 strikeouts in a season, a feat he also accomplished last year, when he hit 46 homers and struck out 156 batters. Ohtani, who started on Saturday against the Astros, entered that game with 176 strikeouts and is aiming to become the first player with 200 strikeouts as a pitcher and 30 homers as a hitter in the same year.
MLB
Manaea's second-half slide a looming issue
LOS ANGELES -- In early April, just days before the regular season was set to begin, the Padres swung a surprise trade with Oakland to land Sean Manaea. They already had a deep starting rotation. But they learned a hard lesson about pitching depth in 2021, and Manaea had been a steady presence in the A’s rotation -- an innings-eater who rarely missed a start.
MLB
Mariners' aces lifting club just when it matters most
CLEVELAND -- This is why the Mariners got Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo. After going all of last year without a true ace, the Mariners have two this year. The quest for an ace started last December when the Mariners signed Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, to a five-year, $115 million deal. It reached a crescendo in late July when they acquired Castillo from the Reds. And, most importantly, it’s making a difference in September.
MLB
Kreidler gets first MLB hit, shows off 2-way value
DETROIT -- Ryan Kreidler scorched the first pitch he saw as a Major League hitter Friday night for a line-drive with a 73 percent hit probability, but it went right at a shifted infielder. He recorded two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly before he could celebrate his first Major League hit. So it was fitting that the baseball gods smiled upon his soft contact Saturday.
MLB
Contreras' tenacious start wasted by 'pen, quiet bats
PITTSBURGH -- The Blue Jays have made the Pirates’ pitchers work. It makes sense: Toronto is one of the top offensive teams, with top-five numbers league-wide in all slash line categories. The visitors’ pesky offense once again tried to chip away at Roansy Contreras in one of his biggest...
MLB
Astros top prospect Brown to debut on Labor Day
ANAHEIM -- Instead of easing him into the big leagues as a relief pitcher as originally planned, Astros top prospect Hunter Brown will make his Major League debut as a starter when he takes the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Rangers on Labor Day at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
History was just an out away: Cease nearly no-hits Twins
CHICAGO -- Two outs in the ninth inning, two strikes away and only Luis Arraez separated Dylan Cease from history in a 13-0 White Sox victory over the Twins before 31,655 fans Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox right-hander had kept the Twins hitless through 8 2/3...
MLB
Mahle's early exit clouds Twins' home stretch
CHICAGO -- The Twins almost got no-hit for the first time in a decade -- and somehow, that wasn’t even the worst thing to happen to them on Saturday. The ignominy of nearly putting up a zero in the hits column against a division rival was considerable in the moment, to be sure, but it’ll soon fade, especially considering that the pitcher who put forth that titanic effort was Dylan Cease, one of the leading candidates for the American League Cy Young Award, and all the more so because, with the Twins down to their final out, Luis Arraez punched a single to right field to end the bid for history.
MLB
Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Casas (source)
BOSTON -- The arrival of No. 2 Red Sox prospect Triston Casas, which has been eagerly anticipated for weeks, will happen on Sunday at Fenway Park, a source told MLB.com. Casas, a towering left-handed hitter, will be activated for the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. Bobby Dalbec is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Worcester to make room on the roster for Casas, who was a first-round selection by the Red Sox (26th overall) out of American Heritage High School (Plantation, Fla.) in the 2018 Draft.
MLB
One out shy of no-no, electric Cease shuts down Twins
CHICAGO – Dylan Cease fell one out shy of the 21st no-hitter in White Sox history, mesmerizing the Twins until Luis Arraez lined a single with two outs in the ninth in a 13-0 Chicago victory Saturday night before 31,655 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Cease struck out seven but...
MLB
Kluber's gem brings Rays within 4 games of Yankees
ST. PETERSBURG -- Before Saturday night, Corey Kluber hadn’t thrown a single pitch in the seventh inning this season. He hadn’t worked past the sixth at any point, in fact, since he completed a no-hitter for the Yankees on May 19, 2021. No matter how efficient he was, how much he seemed to be in control, the Rays kept him to six innings every time out.
MLB
Rough defense digs too big a hole for bats
BOSTON -- Since holding an 8-3 lead over the Red Sox in the eighth inning of Thursday’s series opener at Fenway Park, not much has gone the way of the Rangers. Despite a late rally attempt with homers by Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe in the eighth inning on Saturday, Texas fell, 5-3, to Boston for its seventh straight loss, and its third defeat to open a seven-game road trip.
MLB
Bumgarner better, but D-backs fall in 10th
PHOENIX -- The D-backs lost a heartbreaker to the Brewers on Saturday night, falling, 8-6, in 10 innings at Chase Field. Holding a 6-4 lead after seven, Arizona's bullpen allowed a run in the eighth and another in the ninth to send the game into extra innings, where Tyrone Taylor's two-run homer proved to be the difference.
MLB
O's keep good times rolling with 5-homer rout
BALTIMORE -- Take a trip into the Orioles’ clubhouse these days. If it's a win, you might not actually be able to see much. Smoke machines fill the room, your only source of light the strobe lights atop John Means’ locker and another couple by Cionel Pérez’s and Keegan Akin’s. Music tends to fill the rest of the capacity. Even after a loss, there's not much pouting, not many worries that one down result will snowball.
MLB
Defensive lapses cost Phils in close bout with Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the classic sports adage goes, "Defense wins championships." Then again, defense can lose games, too. The Phillies dropped a 5-4 decision to the Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday afternoon, perpetuating a funk during which they’ve lost five of their last six games. It was actually the closest game Philadelphia has played during the team's West Coast road trip, as each of the previous four games was a blowout decided by a minimum of six runs.
MLB
Bello breaks through, cruises to first big league 'W'
BOSTON -- It took eight weeks and eight appearances, but it finally happened for Brayan Bello on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. At the end of the day, Bello at last had his first Major League win. • Box score. It came on the strength of his best outing by...
