ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Teachers in Los Angeles are burned out and priced out: report

By Shirin Ali
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyjKC_0hbI3u9r00

Story at a glance

  • Public school teachers in California’s Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are burned out, facing low wages and skyrocketing inflation.
  • A new report found teachers are faced with increasing expectations and a litany of standardized testing.
  • Teachers at LAUSD also earn 22 percent less than their college graduate counterparts who did not become teachers.

Public school teachers in California are at their breaking point with more than 50 percent considering leaving the education profession altogether, as the country experiences a national teacher shortage that’s been decades in the making.

Burnout, low wages and inflation are making teachers’ jobs even harder to do, and United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) published a new report saying that 70 percent of teachers within the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) have seriously considered leaving the profession.

It’s a stark figure because LAUSD is the second largest public school district in the country that serves more than 600,000 students from kindergarten through high school at more than 1,000 schools.

Three factors were identified to be driving the crisis: increased expectations, state-imposed standardized testing and inadequate wages.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Many teachers end up dealing with the repercussions of the job market’s low wages and a skyrocketing housing market through students they see during the day, as many of their parents end up taking on multiple jobs just to afford basic living expenses. That can create a burdensome responsibility for teachers, as UTLA found even before the pandemic that there were more than 17,000 unhoused students enrolled at LAUSD.

Increasing standardized testing has also made teachers’ jobs more challenging, with UTLA arguing state and federal requirements have drained school budgets, wasted instructional time and sapped teacher and student morale.

At LAUSD, officials have added even more standardized testing that is not required by the state or federal government. By grade six, an LAUSD student will have taken more than 100 standardized tests.

All schools in the U.S. require states to rank their public schools according to their standardized test scores and those whose results did not improve on a separate list, which could result in school closure — known as the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001.

States must require schools to implement standardized testing in math and English every year from third grade to eighth grade and then once in ninth through 12th grade to receive federal funding —but many states tack on additional standardized testing requirements as a way to measure school systems and provide data to create more equitable systems.

Wages are another glaring issue for UTLA, which found LAUSD teachers earned between $74,000 to $79,000 during the past five years, while other college degree workers earned between $94,000 to $101,000.

That’s a gap of about 22 percent and something Los Angeles teachers are unable to get by on.

“The costs of living have outpaced my salary and my priority is now my second job in order to make ends meet. Nearby districts pay more for the same positions are leading the push for my exit,” said one teacher in UTLA’s report.

This isn’t a problem unique to Los Angeles, as a separate report from the Economic Policy Institute found that from 1996 to 2021, weekly wages of public school teachers adjusted for inflation increased just $29.

However, California still pays more than other states, like Virginia, Florida, Arizona and Minnesota, which all were found to pay teachers on average less than $60,000 annually for the 2020-21 academic year.

UTLA outlined solutions to its teacher crisis, starting with increasing pay with scheduled raises over two years, lowering class sizes, ending over-testing of students and increasing equity among schools and communities.

Comments / 25

Nan Setser
4d ago

So many Americas would get off FB and get on the Trump train if all you social media jerks would stop harassing him. He was the best President we have ever had. What has Demented Joe done for us. Nothing!!! Just got us in a recession. He is the worst President we have ever had

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Why cities are banning gas stoves

(NEXSTAR) – The fight to reduce emissions may be coming into your kitchen. Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities have already moved to ban most gas appliances in any new homes or apartments. The logic behind the ban comes down to two main factors: the environment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

New Boosters That Target Omicron Variant Will Be Rolled Out In L.A.

Los Angeles County will administer newly authorized “bivalent boosters” that specifically target the omicron variant, starting Wednesday, September 7. The restructured bivalent (containing two different non-live SARS-CoV-2 strands) produced by both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday and were then recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Thursday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
California Education
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Schools#School Teachers#K12#Lausd
FOXBusiness

LA County launches $1K per month universal basic income program

Los Angeles County’s basic income program in which 1,000 residents are receiving $1,000 per month for the next three years is now underway, officials say. The recipients in the pilot program — which the county’s Board of Supervisors established to tackle poverty and income instability — were randomly chosen from a pool of more than 180,000 who applied, according to Fox 11 LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC Los Angeles

Emergency Evacuation Alert on TV in Los Angeles Was an Error

A frightening emergency alert urging residents to evacuate immediately accompanied by the blaring emergency alert system sound was apparently accidentally broadcast on televisions in the Ventura and Los Angeles areas Wednesday, authorities said. The Ventura County Sheriff took to Twitter to clear up the confusion. The alarming message took over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A California jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied in middle school after her Los Angeles school district failed to protect her. A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury ruled on Wednesday that El Segundo Unified School District's negligence harmed Eleri Irons, who was 13 when the bullying began in November 2017, according to court records.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Cities Where Rents Have Risen and Dropped the Most

Are rent prices out of control? Two out of three renters cannot afford to buy a home; and half of renters shell out more than 30% of their income for rent, according to a recent report by the National Association of Realtors. Inventory of homes for sale dropped significantly in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers

In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hill

The Hill

680K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy