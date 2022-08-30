Read full article on original website
Related
komando.com
7 annoying Android problems and how to fix them
You love your Android smartphone, right? There’s a lot to like. The operating system is fast, flexible and usually safe. It’s also highly customizable when compared to iOS. The latest Android OS includes more customization options, better privacy and security features and more compatibility with other devices. And...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
komando.com
The Dell desktop computer we use at Komando HQ is on sale
Trying to work on a slow old desktop or laptop can seriously cut your productivity. One study from Currys and PC World out of the U.K. shows office workers lose 24 days each year to slow or outdated hardware and software. Maybe your everyday work computer isn’t that bad, but...
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
7 top-tier desk speakers for deep, rich sound while you work
Your laptop’s internal speaker isn’t cutting it. Headphones are nice, but you still want to be able to hear your surroundings, too. It’s time to upgrade that speaker system. The right pair of PC speakers can make for deeper, richer sound while you work, edit videos or listen to music during the workday.
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
komando.com
These 5 malicious Chrome extensions were installed 1.4 million times — Here’s how to delete them
Browser extensions help with translations, conversions, spellchecking, shopping and blocking popup ads. They allow you to customize your browsing experience and can even change the way websites look (think dark mode). Not all extensions are safe, however. First, you’re giving them access to a lot of information, such as your...
The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has taken its first ever price cut - and its a big one
The Sony A95K receives its first ever price cut in AMazon's OLED TV deals - and it's a sizeable discount on the premium panel
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day Deals at Best Buy to Shop Now: TVs, Appliances, Headphones and More
Best Buy launched its Appliances Labor Day Sale, but is also giving shoppers the chance to save on all their gadgets this week. Discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket tech products from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Labor Day sale has everything from laptops and TVs to soundbars and headphones marked down now.
Comments / 0