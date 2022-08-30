Read full article on original website
Related
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
kbhbradio.com
Friday Night, September 2, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scores
UNDATED – Here is your Friday Night, September 2, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Mobridge-Pollock def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9 Rapid City Stevens def. Campbell County, Wyo., 28-26, 25-21 Pool B=. Newcastle, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24 Pool C=. Rapid City Christian def....
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Completes The Sale Of A Baseball Facility On +7 Acres In Tomball
TOMBALL, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±7-acre tract of land in Tomball, TX, at the corner of Rudolph Rd. and E. Hufsmith Rd. to Equalizer USA Inc., owned by Adam Vetter and Joseph Vetter, for an undisclosed price. Currently being used as a baseball training complex, the special-use property includes indoor training facilities, along with two baseball fields and associated practice facilities.
kbhbradio.com
Labor Day weekend events in Newell promises fun for all ages
NEWELL, SD – A small community puts on a really big show when the annual Newell Labor Day Celebration gets underway, Sept. 4-6. The iconic event attracts people from hundreds of miles, all looking to wrap up summer fun with one last blast over the Labor Day weekend. From...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbhbradio.com
Box Elder fire crews respond to structure fire on Sky Street
BOX ELDER, S.D. — On Friday, the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department reported a response call to a fire in an occupied residential structure in the 2200 Block of Sky Street. The department reports that first-arriving firefighters found a free-burning fire with heavy smoke conditions originating from a single-story residential structure. The structure also had fire extending into the roof assembly.
kbhbradio.com
Man killed in ATV accident identified
DEADWOOD, S.D. – A Garner, Iowa man has been identified as the person who died last Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV.
kbhbradio.com
Justina June “Gussie” Lewis
Justina June “Gussie” Lewis, 88, died at her home in Sturgis on Monday, August 29, 2022. Gussie was born July 7, 1934, in Sioux Falls, SD, the middle child of James and Marguerite (Castle) Adams. She grew up in loving family surrounded by siblings and cousins. Gussie met...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbhbradio.com
Kayla Kindsfater
Kayla Kindsfater, age 71 of Aladdin, WY, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her home, after several months of respiratory issues. A Memorial Service will be held 11am Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5 to 7pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in Alva Cemetery, in Alva, WY.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
cw39.com
Victim's boyfriend has not been found
HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
kbhbradio.com
Kernels Score Twice Late to Defeat Scoopers
MITCHELL, S.D. — The Mitchell Kernels used a punishing ground game to score two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to beat the Sturgis Scoopers 36-22 in the seventh annual Kernel Bowl. The Scoopers scored first with :55 left in the first quarter on a 39-yard run by running...
Comments / 0