kitco.com

Trust in cryptos remains high despite the onset of a crypto winter

The survey, conducted by an independent research firm that polled 28,000 institutional and retail investors across 23 countries,...
kitco.com

Cryptos trade flat as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen

Data from TradingView shows that after climbing higher throughout the early trading hours on Friday to hit a...
Person
Elvira Nabiullina
Person
Mikhail Mishustin
The Associated Press

Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. On Thursday, Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died. The Kremlin said the president’s busy schedule would prevent him from attending the funeral. Asked what specific business will keep Putin busy on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the president will have a series of working meetings, an international phone call and needs to prepare for a business forum in Russia’s Far East he’s scheduled to attend next week.
kitco.com

California State Assembly passes the Digital Financial Assets Law

The bill, which requires digital asset exchanges and crypto companies to acquire an operating license issued by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Iranian#Russian
kitco.com

The IMF is exploring a CBDC clearing and international settlements platform

According to Adrian and Mancini-Griffoli, the original idea was the creation of "platforms offering a marketplace where digital...
kitco.com

Bitcoin mining difficulty spikes 9.26% to hit a new record high

Data from on-chain monitoring resource BTC.com shows that the fundamental strength of the Bitcoin network has never been...
kitco.com

FBI warns investors about the perils of investing in DeFi

"Cyber criminals seek to take advantage of investors' increased interest in cryptocurrencies, as well as the complexity of...
