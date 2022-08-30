Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
The Fed is ready to ‘inflict pain’ on economy to bring inflation down; stocks, Bitcoin to see more downside - Alfonso Peccatiello
The Fed will ‘inflict pain’ to get inflation down to 2 percent, said Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass. The central bank’s resulting policy will adversely affect stocks and cryptocurrencies. In his August 26th speech at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish...
kitco.com
Trust in cryptos remains high despite the onset of a crypto winter
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The survey, conducted by an independent research firm that polled 28,000 institutional and retail investors across 23 countries,...
kitco.com
Cryptos trade flat as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from TradingView shows that after climbing higher throughout the early trading hours on Friday to hit a...
kitco.com
NFTs and some stablecoins are excluded from FASB’s crypto accounting review
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In what is yet another recent example of regulators starting to act on cryptos after years of dragging...
RELATED PEOPLE
kitco.com
Asian countries zero in on developing the Metaverse and regulating crypto advertising
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal from Eun-ah was supported by numerous other National Assembly members, according to reports from local media.
Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent
MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up Saturday to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. On Thursday, Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died. The Kremlin said the president’s busy schedule would prevent him from attending the funeral. Asked what specific business will keep Putin busy on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the president will have a series of working meetings, an international phone call and needs to prepare for a business forum in Russia’s Far East he’s scheduled to attend next week.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has slammed bitcoin as pointless, wasteful, and in large part a Ponzi scheme. Here are the economist's 12 best quotes about crypto over the past decade.
Krugman has warned that bitcoin could become worthless overnight, and has blasted crypto as predatory and largely a tool for criminals.
kitco.com
California State Assembly passes the Digital Financial Assets Law
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bill, which requires digital asset exchanges and crypto companies to acquire an operating license issued by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
The IMF is exploring a CBDC clearing and international settlements platform
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to Adrian and Mancini-Griffoli, the original idea was the creation of “platforms offering a marketplace where digital...
kitco.com
Bitcoin mining difficulty spikes 9.26% to hit a new record high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from on-chain monitoring resource BTC.com shows that the fundamental strength of the Bitcoin network has never been...
kitco.com
FBI warns investors about the perils of investing in DeFi
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Cyber criminals seek to take advantage of investors’ increased interest in cryptocurrencies, as well as the complexity of...
kitco.com
Binance is under investigation for possible violations of the Bank Secrecy Act
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The investigation came to light after it was revealed that in December 2020, U.S. federal prosecutors asked Binance...
Comments / 0