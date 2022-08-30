ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

pethelpful.com

Dog Demands for the Cat to Keep Grooming Her in Video We Can't Get Enough Of

Being in a relationship means sharing responsibilities. One might do all the cooking while the other does the dishes. Someone might be in charge of laundry and the other vacuums. It's all about giving and receiving. Although, some might receive a little more than they give and believe it or not, the same goes for animals in relationships too.
Washington Examiner

Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife

For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Insists on Being in the Hammock With Dad and We Can't Get Enough

Pets never seem to give us a second of peace and quiet. Sound familiar? They're just like kids! It doesn't matter if you have fur babies or the human kind, both just want to be with their parents 24/7. And as much as you might want some alone time, they're all too cute to ignore, which is why you can never truly get your quiet time.
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle to Royals: I Won't Play Your Ridiculous Game Anymore!

Over the course of the past week, Meghan Markle has ended her self-imposed media exile and repeatedly spoken out against the people who made her life so miserable in the early years of her marriage. We’ve known for quite some time that she never got along well with the royal...
pethelpful.com

Rescued Beagle's Response to Having His Very First Toy Makes Us Melt

It's second nature for our pets to have toys. In fact, you probably have an entire basket overflowing with toys for them. Every time you go to the store you think, 'Hmm maybe I should get a new toy for my fur baby.' They have so many toys that it's almost overwhelming. So many toys that it's sad to imagine a pet without that luxury. But unfortunately, that's the truth for some animals.
pethelpful.com

Blind Dog's Reaction to Meeting a Baby Is the Most Heartwarming Thing We've Ever Seen

Friendships between babies and dogs are magical. Dogs are natural protectors and babies are in constant need of supervision, so they make the perfect pair. One particularly special dog recently befriended a baby and their first time meeting is amazing to watch. TikTok user @ablinddogandhisguidedog recently shared a video of...
msn.com

'Dog welcomes newborn baby home in an extremely ecstatic way'

This clip shows the precious moment Cali, a dog, met her newborn human sibling for the first time. Cali identifies the odor of the baby by coming closer and starts whirling crazily because she is extremely excited to see her little brother at home. But wait! How could she recognize a baby who is new to her by just catching a scent? Here is a background story in the words of the owner to fulfill your curiosity! "My beautiful Golden Retriever Cali meeting/sniffing (not licking) her new family member - my newborn son for the first time," Monicque Silva explained. "Cali immediately recognizes her new baby brother’s scent & is very excited about the new addition. "To prep Cali before his arrival, we sent home his hospital blanket so she’d recognize his scent for when we arrived. "Both dad & I have waited for this moment as Cali is a very important member of our family." Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
msn.com

Dog has a hysterical reaction to dinner

The insanely hysterical reaction of a dog to her meal. This hilarious video shows Cali, a dog, whirling around in excitement after seeing her food. This clip makes it abundantly clear how passionate Cali is about eating. She appears to be so ecstatic that she can't stop turning around repeatedly. "Cali, our golden retriever, always gets excited about dinner time!” Monicque Silva, the pup's owner, told us. “Watch her evening ritual of twirling for her food.” This footage was recorded on June 17, 2022. Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares “Life Hack” For Keeping The Seat Next To Him Empty On The Bus

If you are the type of person who relies on public transportation on a regular basis, this is the sort of video that you are going to want to watch closely. Even those who ride buses and trains on a more infrequent basis are going to want to watch, too. This man is here to share a surefire way to keep the seat next to you empty in these all too common scenarios.

