kjzz.org

Risas Dental Labor of Love event offers free dental care on Labor Day

Free dental treatments will be available to Phoenix residents on Labor Day, Monday. Risas Dental and Braces’ “Labor of Love” event offers complementary cleanings, fillings, extractions, and exams at 13 Valley locations. The event will also feature live music from local radio stations. Julia Tostado is with...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Tempe enforces Town Lake trespassing ban amid its homeless outreach

On Thursday, the City of Tempe enforced a trespassing ban on homeless individuals living outside near Tempe Town Lake. The move follows an outreach to provide unsheltered individuals with housing, services and resources. Paul Bentley is the deputy human services director for Tempe. “The City of Tempe’s goal is to...
TEMPE, AZ
85209.com

100 Bed Mental Health Hospital Slated Near Ellsworth and Elliot

The City of Mesa’s Planning Commission has approved a site plan review regarding a planned 100 bed mental health hospital just north of the Dignity Hospital at Ellsworth and Elliot roads. “The developer was originally looking at a location near Niagara,” said District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson, but that...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizonans owe nearly $70 million on past due utility bills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans who are customers of SRP and APS collectively owe about $70 million in past due residential utility bills, On Your Side has learned. “The last couple years have been tough on everyone, and we definitely have had customers through that two years needing more help,” said Kathleen Mascareñas, a spokesperson for SRP. According to company data, SRP customers’ past due residential balances currently totals around $13 million. In August 2021, past due bills reached $17.3 million. Prior to the pandemic in February 2020, past due balances for residential services topped out at $12.6 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

2 students at Phoenix charter school detained for making social media threats

PHOENIX — Two students at a Phoenix charter school were detained Thursday for making specific threats against the campus on social media, authorities said. Veritas Prep Academy shut down its campus near 56th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday after administrators told officers that the social media posts and a written note made threats against the school, Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Spencer Auto fixes Chandler family’s car AC

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One East Valley autoshop is paying it forward in the community. Family-owned Spencer Auto Repair asked Chandler police to find a family who needed their vehicle’s air conditioning unit fixed in the East Valley. The department found a widowed grandmother with a 19-year-old car that had no working AC. She has lived in Chandler for 27 years, raising her grandchildren.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

3 cases of measles confirmed in Maricopa County

One adult and two children in Maricopa County recently contracted measles, according to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. In all three cases, the individuals were unvaccinated. One was hospitalized, but all three are now recovering. Dr. Nick Staab, medical epidemiologist with Maricopa County Public Health, told KJZZ News...
oucampus.org

4491 N. 21st Street

1 Bedroom Bungalow close to 20th Street and Camelback. - Great little Bungalow patio home move in ready. There are 4 patio homes on this property, each is its own private residence. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, tile throughout. Kitchen and bathroom has been updated. Washer and dryer included. Unit has its own private yard, pets accepted per lessor approval. These properties have the charm of Phoenix. Located blocks from the Biltmore, all the shopping and restaurants at 20th Street and Camelback, easy access to schools, multiple freeways, minutes to the airport, down and so much more.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

82 BTR Units Planned in Peoria

The Peoria City Council has approved a requested rezoning and general plan amendment from Xanadu Investments, LLC to develop an 82-unit Build-to-Rent community on 10.3 acres near Happy Valley Road and 107th Avenue. The site is located in the Tierra Del Rio Planned Area Development. The proposal calls for single-story...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix family fights city over speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix family recently added on to their garage, expanding it from a two-car stall to a four-car. But before they even finished, the city installed a speed hump — right where their new driveway was going. They aren’t happy and turned to On Your Side for help.
PHOENIX, AZ

