kjzz.org
Risas Dental Labor of Love event offers free dental care on Labor Day
Free dental treatments will be available to Phoenix residents on Labor Day, Monday. Risas Dental and Braces’ “Labor of Love” event offers complementary cleanings, fillings, extractions, and exams at 13 Valley locations. The event will also feature live music from local radio stations. Julia Tostado is with...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County injects $3.6 million into emergency HVAC repair program
Maricopa County has dedicated more money to a program designed to provide complimentary air conditioning repairs to homeowners in the Valley. It comes from the county’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The emergency HVAC repair and replacement fund is getting a $3.6 million boost. The...
kjzz.org
Tempe enforces Town Lake trespassing ban amid its homeless outreach
On Thursday, the City of Tempe enforced a trespassing ban on homeless individuals living outside near Tempe Town Lake. The move follows an outreach to provide unsheltered individuals with housing, services and resources. Paul Bentley is the deputy human services director for Tempe. “The City of Tempe’s goal is to...
85209.com
100 Bed Mental Health Hospital Slated Near Ellsworth and Elliot
The City of Mesa’s Planning Commission has approved a site plan review regarding a planned 100 bed mental health hospital just north of the Dignity Hospital at Ellsworth and Elliot roads. “The developer was originally looking at a location near Niagara,” said District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson, but that...
AZFamily
Arizonans owe nearly $70 million on past due utility bills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans who are customers of SRP and APS collectively owe about $70 million in past due residential utility bills, On Your Side has learned. “The last couple years have been tough on everyone, and we definitely have had customers through that two years needing more help,” said Kathleen Mascareñas, a spokesperson for SRP. According to company data, SRP customers’ past due residential balances currently totals around $13 million. In August 2021, past due bills reached $17.3 million. Prior to the pandemic in February 2020, past due balances for residential services topped out at $12.6 million.
2 students at Phoenix charter school detained for making social media threats
PHOENIX — Two students at a Phoenix charter school were detained Thursday for making specific threats against the campus on social media, authorities said. Veritas Prep Academy shut down its campus near 56th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday after administrators told officers that the social media posts and a written note made threats against the school, Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
AZFamily
Spencer Auto fixes Chandler family’s car AC
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One East Valley autoshop is paying it forward in the community. Family-owned Spencer Auto Repair asked Chandler police to find a family who needed their vehicle’s air conditioning unit fixed in the East Valley. The department found a widowed grandmother with a 19-year-old car that had no working AC. She has lived in Chandler for 27 years, raising her grandchildren.
'Arizona summers are brutal': Valley family's car A/C repaired for free
CHANDLER, Ariz — Driving a car without air conditioning is what one Valley family has been doing all summer long. So, when Jakelin Banda and her grandmother, Teresa, were offered free repairs, the excitement was too much to contain!. "It's way better. I don't have to put down the...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Tempe criticized for pushing out homeless living in the Salt River bed due to unsafe conditions
TEMPE, Ariz. - Homeless living at the riverbed by Tempe Town Lake are being forced to leave as the city calls the conditions in that area unhealthy and unsafe. The city is going to start citing for trespassing on Sept. 1. There's been some criticism about the plan, but city...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Two Arizona cities placed in the top 10.
AZFamily
Maricopa County board votes against creating water district for Rio Verde Foothills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears that the possibility of hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community losing access to water could soon be a reality. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against creating a water district for the neighborhood. For many years, most of the...
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
kjzz.org
3 cases of measles confirmed in Maricopa County
One adult and two children in Maricopa County recently contracted measles, according to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. In all three cases, the individuals were unvaccinated. One was hospitalized, but all three are now recovering. Dr. Nick Staab, medical epidemiologist with Maricopa County Public Health, told KJZZ News...
oucampus.org
4491 N. 21st Street
1 Bedroom Bungalow close to 20th Street and Camelback. - Great little Bungalow patio home move in ready. There are 4 patio homes on this property, each is its own private residence. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, tile throughout. Kitchen and bathroom has been updated. Washer and dryer included. Unit has its own private yard, pets accepted per lessor approval. These properties have the charm of Phoenix. Located blocks from the Biltmore, all the shopping and restaurants at 20th Street and Camelback, easy access to schools, multiple freeways, minutes to the airport, down and so much more.
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
azbex.com
82 BTR Units Planned in Peoria
The Peoria City Council has approved a requested rezoning and general plan amendment from Xanadu Investments, LLC to develop an 82-unit Build-to-Rent community on 10.3 acres near Happy Valley Road and 107th Avenue. The site is located in the Tierra Del Rio Planned Area Development. The proposal calls for single-story...
AZFamily
Phoenix family fights city over speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix family recently added on to their garage, expanding it from a two-car stall to a four-car. But before they even finished, the city installed a speed hump — right where their new driveway was going. They aren’t happy and turned to On Your Side for help.
12news.com
Shooting at Goodyear McDonald's leaves 2 hospitalized, locks down nearby stores
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Goodyear police confirmed that a shooting at a Goodyear McDonald's hospitalized two people and put several nearby stores into lockdown. Around 10:19 a.m. police received multiple calls for a shooting near Estrella Parkway and West Van Buren Street. When officers arrived they found two victims who...
