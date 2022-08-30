Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Non-Alcoholic Drinks for When Its Too Hot To Think in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Why Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout the Seventh SonFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers To Open In Response To Excessive Heat
Due to excessive heat in the forecast, the City of Santa Clarita has designated branches of their libraries as cooling centers. Starting Thursday through Saturday, all three Santa Clarita Public Library branches are set to be open as cooling centers, with select locations available through Monday, according to City officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita: Three Best Nightlife Activities
If you visit Santa Clarita to blend in and experience the strong sense of culture, you shouldn’t miss out on some of the town’s nighttime experiences – from street parties to intimate live music. If you want to take a break from loud music, relax, and connect with nature, then there are activities such as moonlight fishing and others. Santa Clarita is a spot for various folks exploring different vibes.
signalscv.com
Newhall Aquarium sinking, in need of help
The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center needs immediate funding or it won’t last. A new GoFundMe page for the nonprofit organization on Arch Street indicates a fundraising goal of $75,000 to pay past due rent, utilities and other costs related to animal care, feeding, housing, staff pay, aquarium maintenance, marine creature rescue and more. As of the publishing of this story, $140 had been raised since the page was created on August 14.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Ranks In Top Worst Cities To Grow A Healthy Lawn
Santa Clarita was ranked in the top cities where “lawns go to die,” due to the ongoing drought and water restrictions. In a study conducted by Love Lawn, Santa Clarita was ranked the fourth worst place to grow a healthy lawn due to the drought and watering restrictions plaguing Southern California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
Santa Clarita Radio
California Flex Alert Extended Through Thursday
A FlexAlert that was announced for the entire state of California, including our Santa Clarita Valley, has been extended through Thursday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) extended its statewide Flex Alert, calling for a second consecutive day of voluntary electricity conservation, officials announced Wednesday evening. From 4 to 9...
Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent
When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theavtimes.com
Schedule change for fireworks celebration this Saturday
PALMDALE – Due to an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service, gates for the Fireworks Celebration this Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Palmdale Amphitheater will not open until 5:30 p.m., organizers announced. Attendees are advised to plan for high temperatures by bringing handheld umbrellas and factory-sealed...
Fire Destroys Apartment in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, CA: Santa Monica Fire Department and Santa Monica Police officers responded to multiple reports of a structure fire around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 1400 Block of 17th Street in the city of Santa Monica. No injuries were reported, however, one apartment on...
Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads to 4,600 acres in Castaic area, closes 5 Freeway
Evacuations were being ordered as a brush fire spread to at least 4,600 acres in the Castaic area, shutting down the 5 Freeway.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Hospitalized After 5 Freeway Crash In Valencia
One person was taken to the hospital following a 5 Freeway crash in Valencia Friday, impacting an already heavy drive. Around 2 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Valencia Boulevard, said Ruben Munoz, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters said Friday that they had contained 37% of a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Route Fire near Castaic Lake has burned through 5,200 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures since the fire began two days ago. While no...
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 17308 Summit Hills Dr, Santa Clarita
Welcome to this beautiful and tastefully updated Canyon Country home featuring 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a sprawling 3,660 Sq. Ft. of living space! This is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the home, you’ll notice the open floorplan with a light and bright living room featuring high ceilings, tile and wood-like laminate flooring and a beautiful 2-sides fireplace to enjoy. Adjacent to the living room is the gorgeous Chef’s kitchen featuring a large center island with quartz counter tops and an extended breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. Across the kitchen is the family room that offers a secondary space for the family to enjoy. Down the hall you will find a guest bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Head upstairs where a large bonus room with a private balcony, laundry room, the primary bedroom and bathroom, and 4 secondary bedrooms are located. The spacious master suite has 2 large his-and-hers walk-in closets and the bathroom features a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Step outside to your low-maintenance backyard with freshly installed sod providing a new luscious landscape. Conveniently located close to the 14fwy, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and top-rated schools. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Welcome Home! www.17308SummitHills.com.
foxla.com
Emergency alert telling LA, Ventura counties to evacuate sent by mistake: officials
LOS ANGELES - An emergency alert sent to some residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday telling the entire city to evacuate was sent by mistake, officials confirmed. "Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas," the message...
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
Bakersfield Channel
4 popular Los Angeles County beaches test high in bacteria
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Four popular Los Angeles County beaches had their water tested for bacteria and the results were far higher than expected. Topanga Beach in Malibu is one of the four beaches where the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning visitors not to go into the water. They claim the bacteria levels are higher than what is safe after recent testing. Public health officials say you could get sick.
Santa Clarita Radio
Senator Wilk Concerned About Moving To All-Electric State
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, expressed his concerns on Governor Newsom’s decision to ban all new gasoline cars as a Flex Alert has been issued statewide Thursday. Wilk’s concerns on moving to an all-electric state comes as Californians are asked to reduce their use of power due...
Comments / 1