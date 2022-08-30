ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Broome to Study Local EMS Needs

Broome County is launching a study to identify and address the challenges facing Emergency Services agencies in the area. Many working in Emergency Medical Services have complained about low pay and long hours while dealing with a large number of calls for assistance. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar (D-Port Dickinson),...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo

U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Pa. Opens Applications for Pot Pardons

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is starting the process to pardon residents with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions. The Democrat announced the opening of the application process Thursday, September 1, under the month-long PA Marijuana Pardon Project. The initiative is a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Court Rules Broome Must Resume County Jail Visits

Families of people being detained at the Broome County Jail may soon be able to visit in person for the first time in almost two-and-a-half years. The New York State Supreme Court has ruled the Broome County Correctional Facility must allow visitations to resume beginning September 5 after visits were cancelled in March of 2020 at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

This Is The Top Misspelled Word Search In New York State

Yahoo! Sports recently reported on a Google Trends tweet of a graphic containing the most misspelled word for each state in the country. Well, I can think of so many more, just looking at how people write things on social media. I'm not perfect when it comes to correct spelling,...
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton on its Way to Becoming Battery Hub of United States

In a press release on Friday, United States Senator Chuck Schumer announced that Binghamton will receive $63.7 million in federal funds for cutting-edge battery research and manufacturing. The funds were awarded to Binghamton University for their New Energy New York proposal seeking to make the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers

It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service

Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

California Man Accused of Dealing Drugs at New York State Fair

You don’t know what you might find for sale at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse and not all of it is legal. Among the livestock, concerts, thrill rides, cotton candy, spiedies and Gianelli Sausage booths, New York State Police say they have, unfortunately, been looking for people looking to sell illegal drugs at the exposition in Geddes.
SYRACUSE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Are Wolves Making a Comeback in New York State?

According to a report in the Associated Press, experts are debating whether a large canid shot last winter in the Albany, New York area was actually a wolf. A coyote hunter shot the beast and its size sparked conversation about the species of the animal. Coyotes typically weigh about 40...
ALBANY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

