Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Really Necessary To Wash Your Fruit and Vegetables Before Consuming?
The bugs you should be worried about are the ones you can't see, said a food safety expert.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?
Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
Ars Technica
How sustainable are fake meats?
If you’re an environmentally aware meat-eater, you probably carry at least a little guilt to the dinner table. The meat on our plates comes at a significant environmental cost through deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and air and water pollution—an uncomfortable reality, given the world’s urgent need to deal with climate change.
msn.com
Does Flour Go Bad? How to Know If Your Flour Is Expired
You steered hard into the sourdough craze, and your starter is the pride of the pandemic. You perfected pie crusts and biscuits, and you now have a chocolate chip cookie recipe better than your grandma's. While restaurants were closed, you nailed roux, flour-dusted breaded meats and more. But now that "normal" life has resumed, you've found that you now have too much flour and too little time. But can you keep your stockpile, or does flour go bad?
Yes, you can reheat food more than once. Here’s why
Preparing meals in bulk and reheating them is a great way to save time in the kitchen and can also help to reduce food waste. You might have heard the myth that you can only reheat food once before it becomes unsafe to eat. The origins of food myths are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real Simple
How to Store Garlic So It Stays Potent and Fresh
We'd argue that most people would feel lost without some healthy garlic in their kitchens. So many recipes from cuisines worldwide begin by sautéing garlic in oil, and just the scent is enough to make you hungry for dinner. Since no one likes to reach for their garlic only...
msn.com
How to Boil Chicken for Dogs
Boiled chicken is a staple of bland diets, often used temporarily when dogs are sick or dealing with gastrointestinal upset like diarrhea. It can also be used as a mouth-watering treat for good boys or good girls. Although boiling chicken for dogs seems like a straightforward task, you always want...
technologynetworks.com
From Culture Plate to Dinner Plate – The Lingering “Promise” of Lab-Based Meat
With the rising need to combat the effects of climate change – or rather the root cause of climate change, one sector has found itself under the axe: the food industry or, more specifically, the meat industry. For decades, those fighting for the planet’s sustainability have fought against the practices of the meat industry; from inhumane breeding and slaughter practices, to increasing greenhouse gas emissions – they’ve questioned it all.
12tomatoes.com
Beef Stuffed Gorditas
Stuffed tacos with a juicy beef filling are the next best thing!. I have a MAJOR love for authentic tasting Mexican food. The perfectly balanced flavors of spicy and savory, but most of all cheesy. Maybe it was just the area I grew up, but they put so much cheese on everything. I especially love the flavor of corn tortillas and that’s how this recipe came to be. Gorditas are thick tacos meant to be split open, stuffed, and enjoyed like a pita sandwich. In this recipe, I’m going to show you two new techniques. How to make/cook the gordita and how to make a delicious chili sauce to coat your ground beef.
msn.com
Is It Okay to Eat Impossible Meat Raw?
It’s one thing to order your meat rare, but it’s a whole other question when the “meat” on your plate never started out mooing. For those who enjoy an extra rare protein, is it possible to enjoy that same level of doneness when eating plant-based meat alternatives?
Comments / 0