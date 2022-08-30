Read full article on original website
David Gonzales
4d ago
Another attempt for mercy for an attempted raid on the capitol. An ex cop who claims ptsd when convenient perhaps a crime of passion. He walked a long ways to get to the capitol he had plenty time to think it through. After attacking the officer he should be punished labeled a terrorist and recorded as a domestic terrorist. You can't commit a crime and expect to be forgiven and not punished. Would the PTSD still exist if your attempts were successful? Just say'in.
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
QAnon Adherent Seen Shoving National Guard Officers During Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty to a Felony
A QAnon adherent from Illinois seen on video shoving National Guardsmen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to a felony. Mathew Capsel, 29, admitted Friday that he pushed against members of the National Guard who had been called in to D.C. to support the effort to control the riotous crowd of Donald Trump supporters who descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6, angry over Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.
MSNBC
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Trump Attorney Admits She Searched Mar-a-Lago for Records Before FBI Raid
A Trump attorney told a New York State court Wednesday via affidavit that she personally scoured the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and office, just days before the FBI raided the estate for highly sensitive documents. Alina Habba, who described Trump’s possible espionage “mundane” on the “Charlie Kirk Show,” said she searched “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc,” on May 5 with explicit permission from Trump, in an effort to track down documents related to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization. The search raises concerns over what documents she may have seen, and whether or not she had the proper clearance in order to handle the documents. Habba’s search scanned the same areas that the FBI would later discover varied classified documents, a revelation that will likely land her an interview in the Department of Justice investigation, according to Politico.
Trump Attorney Christina Bobb Has Been Accused of Misleading Federal Investigators
Former president Donald Trump's legal team is under fire after the U.S. Department of Justice filed court documents on Aug. 30, 2022, suggesting that government records were "likely concealed and removed" from Mar-a-Lago despite a previous grand jury subpoena to turn over classified information. At the center of this crisis is Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb.
Trump Attorney Alina Habba Mocked For Claiming Espionage Is 'Mundane'
“What they did was try and criminalize Donald Trump as they always do," she said.
Trump Team Reverses Course, Tries to Keep Mar-a-Lago Document List Secret
After initially requesting that a more detailed list be unsealed, Trump's lawyers opposed the document from being unsealed during Thursday's hearing.
Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Navy Seals' of the FBI Used in Raid 'to Intimidate'
Donald Trump Jr. criticized the FBI while speaking on Charlie Kirk's radio show and said that he felt the agency was becoming political.
Lawyer for Proud Boys Leader Suddenly Moves to Exit Jan. 6 Lawsuit, Leaving Enrique Tarrio to Fight It Alone
Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio’s attorney asked a federal judge permission to withdraw from a civil lawsuit seeking to hold his client liable for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hours later, the request was promptly denied by a federal judge because Tarrio’s lawyer...
LAW・
Trump Lawyers Stopped FBI Agents Checking Storage Room Boxes—Filing
The DoJ says Trump's counsel also misled federal investigators by claiming all classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago were handed over in June.
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
Trump Could Face 'Multiple' Felonies in Classified Documents Probe
The Justice Department said sensitive materials were "likely concealed and removed" from Mar-a-Lago during attempts to "obstruct" federal investigation.
Speakers at Pennsylvania Trump rally tied to January 6 rioters and neo-Nazi
Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday featured two controversial speakers with family ties to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.Among the speakers was Cynthia Hughes, who helps organise a support group and legal defence funding for accused Capitol rioters.Her nephew, Tim Cusanelli, was convicted in May of yelling “advance” before he and a mob of people entered the US Capitol building on January 6.The Army reservist had Nazi views, a Hitler-style mustache, and once claimed the genocidal German fascist “should have finished the job,” according to law enforcement officials who interviewed the former Navy servicemember’s colleagues. Cusanelli...
Man fatally shot by police in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
Trump accuses FBI of ‘trying to destroy our country’ and ransacking Barron’s room at Pennsylvania rally
Former president Donald Trump, a central figure in no fewer than three separate criminal probes involving state and federal grand juries, lashed out at the federal law enforcement agencies currently investigating whether he violated federal laws prohibiting unauthorised possession of national defence information and obstruction of justice during a hours-long speech at one of his signature political rallies on Saturday.Mr Trump was roughly ten minutes into remarks at a “Save America” rally purportedly meant to boost the campaigns of GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano when he began to air a series of grievances about...
Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A lawyer who worked for former President Donald Trump took the stand in Georgia on Wednesday, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on multiple instances. John Eastman answered questions before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury investigating whether former Trump and his allies unlawfully interfered...
Fox News
'Hannity' on Trump legal team filing response to DOJ ahead of special master hearing
This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 31, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And, Tucker, thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. Tonight, according to Biden's press secretary, if you voted for Donald Trump,...
‘Kraken’ Lawyers, Already Sanctioned and Referred for Possible Discipline, Now Hit with Ethics Complaints
An advocacy group filed ethics complaints against six attorneys who participated in the so-called “Kraken” efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victories. Four of the lawyers already face the possible discipline or disbarment after a federal judge sanctioned them with referrals to respective bar associations. The...
MSNBC
Trump's classified documents defense is predictably self-serving — and damaging
It’s all subtext. Donald Trump knows he didn’t really use a magic wand to declassify all the top-secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago. He’s doubtless aware they weren’t his to hoard like “misplaced” sets of White House china. Trump had his reasons — we just don’t yet know what they were. Maybe he’s just a magpie, a collector, who likes to know he has access to dangerous secrets. Or maybe it’s something more nefarious.
Comments / 8