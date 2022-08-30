Read full article on original website
CRIMINAL CALL HEARINGS INCLUDE VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CASE
Many cases in Indiana County Court are scheduled to have criminal call hearings today. Among those cases is a man charged with vehicular homicide. This hearing will involve 33-year-old Joshua Brink of Smicksburg, who was charged in connection with a vehicle accident on August 27th of last year. Brink is accused of driving off Barnard Road in West Mahoning Township last Friday, and when he tried to straighten his SUV out, he went up an embankment and struck 52-year-old Douglas Dalessio, who was mowing grass on a lawn tractor at the time. Brink allegedly fled the scene after that, but was eventually taken into custody. Dalessio died at Allegheny General Hospital after he was transported there by Life Flight. Along with homicide by vehicle, Brink faces 13 other counts including two summary driving offenses, DUI-related crimes, accidents involving death or injury and involuntary manslaughter.
SEWER LINE WORK TO AFFECT TRAFFIC ALONG INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD NEXT WEEK
Drivers using a certain part of Indian Springs Road in White Township next Thursday will see some changes in the flow of traffic. In a news release, the White Township Supervisors announced that work on a sewer line will affect traffic along Indian Springs Road near the Timbersprings development starting at 7 a.m. next Thursday. Crews will be using equipment for the project in the westbound lane, and the work will be performed on a sewer line near the north edge of the road.
GREENSTEIN OPTIMISTC FOR FUTURE OF STATE SYSTEM
In a new blog welcoming in the start of the academic year, State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein writes of his optimism for the future of the state-owned university system, and says he is looking forward to beginning to visit the schools in person, which has been rare since the start of the pandemic. Hinting of some health issues, Greenstein writes that he is “greyer, probably a little shorter, and maybe moving more stiffly.” He recently visited Slippery Rock.
SPG TO RECEIVE PART OF OVER $62 MILLION IN FEDERAL ROBOTIC PROJECT GRANT
Five different projects related to robotics in the Southwest Pennsylvania Region will share in $62.7 million in federal grants. The Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative has announced the receipt of the grant money from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge funds. The region is one of 21 applicants receiving grant money funding. The five projects are designed to provide long-term opportunities for the individuals, businesses and communities in the region to become involved in the growing robotics and autonomy industry.
