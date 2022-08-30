Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
Local Teams Testing Mettle Before District Play
Tompkins, which won a tough opener against District 16-6A preseason favorite Cy Ranch, 31-23, will host Bridgeland on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium. This game features two quality, playoff veteran teams expected to again make deep postseason runs. Both teams posted impressive 11-win seasons in 2021, and both are 1-0 this season.
thekatynews.com
Week 1 Yields 7-of-9 Football Victories
Cinco Ranch, Jordan, Katy, Mayde Creek, Morton Ranch, Paetow and Tompkins all posted wins last weekend. Several played at mid-season form in August. Cinco Ranch senior QB Gavin Rutherford, for example, completed 24-of-33 passes for 391 yards and five TDs as the Cougars rolled to victory over College Park. His passing yardage is the second-highest total in Cougar football history, according to Cinco Ranch head coach Chris Dudley. Cougar WR Noah Abboud pulled down 12 catches for 213 yards and three scores.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
It sure is fun watching popular lottery games' jackpots grow and dream of what you would do with $100 million, but we all it would be way more fun to win one, or even a smaller prize.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Click2Houston.com
Flood threat through the weekend
This evening we will be mostly dry with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. Rain chances are likely on Friday. There are likely to be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. These storms could lead to street flooding. Flood threat Friday:. A moderate threat of street flooding along I-45...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 CLOSED TONIGHT FOR CONSTRUCTION
I-45 SB Closure Tonight In South Montgomery County. All southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down Wednesday night between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be diverted to the feeder...
fox26houston.com
Meteorologists urge Houstonians to stay prepared for hurricane season after slow August
HOUSTON - Has hurricane season been unusually quiet this month? Compared to years past…the answer is Yes. In fact, if no systems are named a tropical storm by midnight Wednesday, this would be the third August in the last 70 years without any tropical storms. Since 1950, 1961, and...
Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstoniamag.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Chicken Restaurant Is Headed to Houston
Since Shaquille O’Neal is seven foot one, we all knew it was just a matter of time until he started making big moves in the 713 (which is, fittingly, happening just before the start of basketball season). The legendary basketball Hall of Famer’s fast-casual chicken franchise, appropriately named Big Chicken, just announced that it is breaking ground on its first location in Houston, which will open later this fall.
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
thekatynews.com
Collaborative for Children Selected to United Nations Economic and Social Council
Collaborative for Children is a non-profit organization that for more than 35 years has been making wonder happen for kids in the Greater Houston area. As the leading resource for early childhood education in the region, Collaborative for Children is committed to shaping bold, innovative approaches that improve the learning opportunities for all Houston’s children in the first five years of life, and to providing a strong foundation that prepares their rapidly developing brains for kindergarten and 21st century success.
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas
The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
ABC13 Houston
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman found dead at a 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in Rice Village has been identified as the women's basketball director of operations at the University of Houston, according to a post from the university. The video above is from a previous report. On Tuesday, Houston...
