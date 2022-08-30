Read full article on original website
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts
These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
Is Abomination stronger than Hulk?
*Warning: This article contains some mild spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law*. Abomination has long been a significant threat in the Marvel multiverse. With a power derived from gamma-radiation, the Hulk’s super-strong adversary shares the natural green appearance of his nemesis, but he also carries scales and spine fins. Physically, he towers over Marvel’s more famous gamma-infused creation. Does that mean Abomination is stronger than the Hulk? Is the reformed bad guy stronger than the reformed might-have-been bad guy?
Marvel fans realize ‘She-Hulk’ lifted sexist comments from real-life social media
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot on its plate, from furthering Abomination’s redemption storyline to depicting the Jade Giantess twerking with Megan Thee Stallion (not something we ever expected to see in the MCU). And yet it also found time to skewer the wave of outrage from certain superhero “fans” that stinks up the internet whenever a new female superhero gets their own project.
Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates
Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
‘Game of Thrones’ actor Jack Gleeson got married and it went decidedly smoother than the Purple Wedding
Irish actor Jack Gleeson, best known for his “love to hate him” portrayal of King Joffrey of Game of Thrones, married his longtime girlfriend, actress and comedian Róisín O’Mahony, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend. The pair were wed in a pre-wedding ceremony on...
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
‘The Sandman’ wins back its crown as the most watched show on Netflix
The Sandman has been a monster success for Netflix, blasting past all expectations and industry predictions. Now, a month after its 5 August premiere, Neil Gaiman’s fantasy/horror cult classic is once again back on top of the Netflix charts, having dethroned Australian mystery drama Echoes. The news comes via...
When will ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 be coming to Netflix?
Living abroad, I’ve already been fortunate enough to be able to stream the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul through my Netflix account. However, in the U.S., the show has only appeared on AMC and is exclusively streaming through their website and app with a valid TV provider login. There also was the option to choose to get an AMC Plus pass or buy individual episodes on places like Amazon to watch it as well, but unfortunately episodes of season six have been disappearing from AMC so the whole season isn’t there for you to binge or catch up on. Season six — and the series as a whole — wrapped up with the astounding finale on Aug. 15.
‘Rings of Power’ EP insists the series isn’t a ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel, despite appearances
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power executive producer Lindsey Weber says he doesn’t consider the series a prequel. In a report from Deadline, Weber clarified his thoughts on the Hero Nation Podcast about the intention of the highly anticipated Prime Video series. “The first thing I...
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
A cloud-scraping 2022 horror movie is reaching nightmarish new heights among genre fans
Horror is a beast of many faces; whether it’s propping up its scares through the use of visceral, blood-soaked imagery, nerve-pounding jumpscares, or the sheer malevolence of whatever deadly force the protagonists are up against, there’s truly no shortage of versatility in the horror genre. But some routes...
‘Arcane’ becomes first streaming animated series to bag an Emmy win
There’s practically no video game adaptation in history that has managed to work up such acclaim as Netflix’s Arcane has over the past year. Based on Riot’s popular MOBA game, League of Legends, the animated series that immediately became a pop-culture sensation has now bagged an Emmy win for the streaming juggernaut during last night’s Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
How to watch all the ‘Good Witch’ movies in order
Good Witch is one of Hallmark’s most popular franchises. Since it first hit screens in 2008, it has spawned a massive franchise, featuring seven movies, a TV series, and a series of spin-offs. But in what order should you watch this gigantic franchise?. If you want to inject some...
Watch: First ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ deleted scene returns to Omnipotence City
Ahead of its release on disc and digital at the end of the month, Marvel has dropped the first deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder, which you can watch above. The much-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok might not have been as universally beloved as its predecessor, but LaT was still a ton of fun, with one of the most uproarious parts of the movie being Thor and friends’ trip to Omnipotence City, the home of the gods.
Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
Marvel fans ridicule the plunge in visual effects during recent ‘She-Hulk’ episode
Sharp-eyed Marvel fans are calling out the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode for presenting some of the worst visual effects in Marvel history. While no one can reasonably suggest the visual effects in the show are great, the first two episodes in the Disney Plus series were passable, to say the least. Great care was obviously given to counteract the backlog of criticism the show received leading up to its premiere. Apparently, that all went out the window in episode three.
