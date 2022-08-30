ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cougar Online

College of Education

At the University of Houston College of Education, we’re working to improve educational and health outcomes for all children and families through effective teaching, innovative research and strong partnerships. Students learn in the context of a multicultural city from distinguished professors who merge research with real-world lessons. We’re preparing future teachers, administrators, counselors, psychologists, health specialists, researchers and other leaders to transform lives in Houston and beyond.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Cougar Online

Have the Conversation: Mental Health Expert Says Suicide Prevention Starts with Talking

Suicide is preventable, but only if conversations about this taboo topic become more commonplace, according to Rheeda Walker, University of Houston psychology professor and expert on mental health and suicide prevention. Walker contends that despite an increase in suicides across the country in recent years, and more suicides than homicide deaths annually, there seems little ongoing intention to prevent suicide attempts and deaths. In 2019, one person killed themselves every 11.1 minutes in the United States.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy