Behind Viral Videos

How to Connect Your 'Valorant' Riot Account to Twitch

If there's one thing Valorant players love, it's their skins and cosmetics which they can easily get more of by connecting their Valorant Riot Account to Twitch. Linking a Riot account puts Twitch viewers in the running for unique cards, titles, sprays, and gifts. Article continues below advertisement. Valorant is...
Kanye West Wants His Kids to Go to Donda Academy, but Where Exactly Is That?

In a recent post on Instagram, Kanye West made reference to Donda Academy, suggesting that he wanted his children to attend the school instead of going to the private school that Kim Kardashian had selected for them. This suggestion was one of several that Kanye made in Instagram posts that have since been deleted, but some want to know more about what Donda Academy actually is.
'Bayonetta 3' Features Plenty of New and Classic Features — Will It Have Multiplayer?

The wait for Bayonetta 3 has been long and arduous. After a four-year bout of radio silence since its initial announcement in 2017, the game debuted its first official trailer in September 2021 as the keynote reveal of a Nintendo Direct conference. It was followed by a trailer in July 2022 that confirmed new characters, new gameplay, and an October 2022 release date.
There's Controversy Surrounding the Dance Scene in 'She-Hulk,' Apparently?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its loud comic book action, ongoing narrative, and its attempts to skirt the line between superhero mythos with modern-day humor. There are plenty of sci-fi fight scenes to be had, but we can also expect a show or movie to try and inject some lighthearted campiness into its story.
Rob McElhenney Transformed His Body Several Times for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Kumail Nanjiani, David Harbour, and Chris Pratt are some of the actors who have recently made headlines by embarking on a weight loss journey for a role. Kumail debuted a brand new look a few years ago, having adopted a positively grueling workout routine and diet in preparation for the shooting of Eternals, in which he plays Kingo. Chris embarked on a similar journey upon signing with Marvel Studios, and David has had to endure this transformation for multiple roles, including Stranger Things. However, what many don't know is that Rob McElhenney also transformed his body for his role on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
