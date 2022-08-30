Read full article on original website
How to Connect Your 'Valorant' Riot Account to Twitch
If there's one thing Valorant players love, it's their skins and cosmetics which they can easily get more of by connecting their Valorant Riot Account to Twitch. Linking a Riot account puts Twitch viewers in the running for unique cards, titles, sprays, and gifts. Article continues below advertisement. Valorant is...
Why 'House of the Dragon' Creator Miguel Sapochnik Is Stepping Down After Season 1
Scores of Game of Thrones fans, still hurt by the botched final season, watched the HBO series premiere of the prequel series House of the Dragon with a wary eye, not eager to be hurt again by unmatched expectations. However, there was a different team of showrunners behind House of...
Kanye West Wants His Kids to Go to Donda Academy, but Where Exactly Is That?
In a recent post on Instagram, Kanye West made reference to Donda Academy, suggesting that he wanted his children to attend the school instead of going to the private school that Kim Kardashian had selected for them. This suggestion was one of several that Kanye made in Instagram posts that have since been deleted, but some want to know more about what Donda Academy actually is.
Has Apple TV Plus Renewed 'Trying' For a Fourth Season Yet? We Need Answers!
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of the television series Trying on Apple TV Plus. All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) wanted from the get-go was a child. Their parenthood journey is the central conflict of the hit Apple TV Plus series Trying. Fans were...
'Bayonetta 3' Features Plenty of New and Classic Features — Will It Have Multiplayer?
The wait for Bayonetta 3 has been long and arduous. After a four-year bout of radio silence since its initial announcement in 2017, the game debuted its first official trailer in September 2021 as the keynote reveal of a Nintendo Direct conference. It was followed by a trailer in July 2022 that confirmed new characters, new gameplay, and an October 2022 release date.
'The Rings of Power' Is the Most Expensive Television Show Ever Made
This is the summer of bringing fantasy back. After House of the Dragon premiered to high approval ratings on HBO, another long-awaited prequel is finally here: The Rings of Power. Unlike many other high-profile fantasy series, The Rings of Power lives on Prime Video. Article continues below advertisement. The Lord...
There's Controversy Surrounding the Dance Scene in 'She-Hulk,' Apparently?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its loud comic book action, ongoing narrative, and its attempts to skirt the line between superhero mythos with modern-day humor. There are plenty of sci-fi fight scenes to be had, but we can also expect a show or movie to try and inject some lighthearted campiness into its story.
Paramount Plus Offers Two Tiers of Plans — Which Is the Better Choice?
Since its inception, Paramount Plus has been one of the leading streaming services. From an impressive catalog of original TV shows and movies to a decent selection of live sports, the platform is definitely worth checking out. The service also offers two payment options to ensure you have the best experience within your price range.
Rob McElhenney Transformed His Body Several Times for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Kumail Nanjiani, David Harbour, and Chris Pratt are some of the actors who have recently made headlines by embarking on a weight loss journey for a role. Kumail debuted a brand new look a few years ago, having adopted a positively grueling workout routine and diet in preparation for the shooting of Eternals, in which he plays Kingo. Chris embarked on a similar journey upon signing with Marvel Studios, and David has had to endure this transformation for multiple roles, including Stranger Things. However, what many don't know is that Rob McElhenney also transformed his body for his role on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
TikTok’s Shocked by the "Pettiest” Way This Woman Got Back at a Guy Who Dumped Her
Although it's difficult to quantify grief or trauma, many psychologists have stated that for many people, experiencing a breakup is tantamount to going through the death of a loved one, and there are those who argue that in many cases it can be even worse. In the aftermath of such...
Is 'Fakes' on Netflix Actually Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the series Fakes on Netflix. Eighteen-year-old best friends Zoe (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca (Jennifer Tong) build a fake ID empire with incredible ease in the new Netflix series Fakes. However, crime really doesn't pay, and our two heroines quickly learn that the hard way.
