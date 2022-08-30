Kumail Nanjiani, David Harbour, and Chris Pratt are some of the actors who have recently made headlines by embarking on a weight loss journey for a role. Kumail debuted a brand new look a few years ago, having adopted a positively grueling workout routine and diet in preparation for the shooting of Eternals, in which he plays Kingo. Chris embarked on a similar journey upon signing with Marvel Studios, and David has had to endure this transformation for multiple roles, including Stranger Things. However, what many don't know is that Rob McElhenney also transformed his body for his role on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

