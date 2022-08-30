ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

Lauren P Miller Scholarship Awarded to Cybersecurity Apprentice

Javin Paoli, a Cybersecurity Technician Apprentice in Laramie working for DigeTekS, was awarded the Lauren P Miller Scholarship to provide financial assistance to individuals participating in a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US Department of Labor. “Oh man, out of 10, I was a 10 on how happy I was...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America

Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Aug 27 – Sept 1]

Are we ready to head into a long weekend coming up? I know I am! Before you do that, in case you missed all that was happening in Laramie this week, here is a quick summary!. A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26.
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
State
California State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Business
State
Wyoming State
Laramie Live

This Weekend in Laramie [Labor Day Edition]

How excited are you about the long weekend? I know I am ready to just sleep throughout. But I might just have to cut my long-nap, short to get the free shaved ice on Monday. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market. When: 3...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

The Richest Person in Wyoming ISN’T Jeffree Starr?

You may not know it by looking at Wyoming, but we sure have many wealthy people living here. Big names have made Wyoming their home away from home and, in some cases, their permanent residence. Of course, one of the biggest names is the yak-owning makeup influencer, Jeffree Starr. Starr...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says

According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report

According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Array School
Laramie Live

Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

UW Travels to Phoenix for the GCU Classic this Weekend

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirls travel away from Laramie for the first time in 2022 as they travel to Phoenix for the GCU Classic, hosted by Grand Canyon. UW faces Santa Clara to open the tournament at 5:30 p.m., MT Friday, September 2 before playing a pair of contests Sept. 3 against Idaho at 11 a.m., and closing at host-Grand Canyon at 8 p.m. Saturday.
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Laramie Live

Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Family Of Fallen Wyoming Marine Refiles Lawsuit Against Baldwin

The family of fallen Wyoming marine Rylee McCollum has re-filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin in New York, according to CNN. The new lawsuit was filed after a previous suit by the family against Baldwin filed in Wyoming was dismissed because Baldwin lives in New York, and the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Know Wyoming’s foe: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

LARAMIE -- Tulsa runs the spread offense, but don't think for a second that head coach Philip Montgomery doesn't value the running game. Last fall, the Golden Hurricane, led by Shamari Brooks, nearly amassed 2,500 rushing yards and found the end zone 20 times on the ground. That took 549 carries.
TULSA, OK
Laramie Live

Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY!

The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Golden Hurricane will blow into Laramie Saturday

LARAMIE -- This Saturday’s game between the Wyoming Cowboys and Tulsa Golden Hurricane will match up teams from the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference teams. The last time Wyoming played an American Athletic Conference (AAC) team was back in 2019 at Tulsa. Wyoming has played four current members...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy