Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lauren P Miller Scholarship Awarded to Cybersecurity Apprentice
Javin Paoli, a Cybersecurity Technician Apprentice in Laramie working for DigeTekS, was awarded the Lauren P Miller Scholarship to provide financial assistance to individuals participating in a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the US Department of Labor. “Oh man, out of 10, I was a 10 on how happy I was...
Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America
Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Aug 27 – Sept 1]
Are we ready to head into a long weekend coming up? I know I am! Before you do that, in case you missed all that was happening in Laramie this week, here is a quick summary!. A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26.
Like We’re Surprised. Wyoming Named Top State With Hidden Travel Gems
This isn't a surprise to us, we know that we have several gems that you need to see in your lifetime in our state. The website The Travel made a list of states with the most hidden gems. Now, the only thing that I didn't agree with in the article was that we should have been ranked a little higher. We came in 9th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Weekend in Laramie [Labor Day Edition]
How excited are you about the long weekend? I know I am ready to just sleep throughout. But I might just have to cut my long-nap, short to get the free shaved ice on Monday. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market. When: 3...
The Richest Person in Wyoming ISN’T Jeffree Starr?
You may not know it by looking at Wyoming, but we sure have many wealthy people living here. Big names have made Wyoming their home away from home and, in some cases, their permanent residence. Of course, one of the biggest names is the yak-owning makeup influencer, Jeffree Starr. Starr...
Wyoming Has the Worst Broadband Coverage in America, Study Says
According to new research, Wyoming has the worst broadband coverage in America, and neighboring states Idaho and Montana are not much better. Experts at Uswitch analyzed all 50 states and found that Wyoming has the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of the state’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report
According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If Wyoming Had Flavor, Locals Think It Would Be One of These…
Last week, we asked, "if Wyoming had a flavor, what would it be?" and I had such a fun time going through the answers. "Wyoming wouldn’t have a flavor cause Wyoming doesn’t exist." I get this every time I travel. People always ask me "Wyoming? I've never met...
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
UW Travels to Phoenix for the GCU Classic this Weekend
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirls travel away from Laramie for the first time in 2022 as they travel to Phoenix for the GCU Classic, hosted by Grand Canyon. UW faces Santa Clara to open the tournament at 5:30 p.m., MT Friday, September 2 before playing a pair of contests Sept. 3 against Idaho at 11 a.m., and closing at host-Grand Canyon at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Cheers! Wyoming Whiskey Going For National Recognition.
I'm going to throw fire coming out of the gate, but, you can't have bourbon outside of Kentucky. I know, but that's the hill I'll die on. So, I usually get frustrated when I see something from this side of the country claiming to be bourbon. It's not. With that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
Family Of Fallen Wyoming Marine Refiles Lawsuit Against Baldwin
The family of fallen Wyoming marine Rylee McCollum has re-filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin in New York, according to CNN. The new lawsuit was filed after a previous suit by the family against Baldwin filed in Wyoming was dismissed because Baldwin lives in New York, and the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction.
Know Wyoming’s foe: Tulsa Golden Hurricane
LARAMIE -- Tulsa runs the spread offense, but don't think for a second that head coach Philip Montgomery doesn't value the running game. Last fall, the Golden Hurricane, led by Shamari Brooks, nearly amassed 2,500 rushing yards and found the end zone 20 times on the ground. That took 549 carries.
Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY!
The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
Golden Hurricane will blow into Laramie Saturday
LARAMIE -- This Saturday’s game between the Wyoming Cowboys and Tulsa Golden Hurricane will match up teams from the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference teams. The last time Wyoming played an American Athletic Conference (AAC) team was back in 2019 at Tulsa. Wyoming has played four current members...
Wyoming DEQ providing $843,660 for early replacement of diesel school buses
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WYDEQ) is providing $843,660 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses through the 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA 21 Grant), according to a recent press release from WYDEQ. The WYDEQ created the School Bus Replacement Program in 2016 with money...
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
Look At These Rare Battles Between Wyoming Bighorn Sheep
When you're lucky enough to live in Wyoming, the sights you're able to see will blow your mind. Especially when it comes to the vast amount of wildlife. If you're lucky enough to be in areas where wildlife interaction is a regular occurrence, you know how great it really is.
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0