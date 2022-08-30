Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor. What Happened?. Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. "Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor -...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Psychedelics Sector Poised To Soar If Compass Pathway's Chart Breaks This Pattern
Compass Pathways has settled into three different bullish patterns on the weekly chart. The stock has shown relative strength compared to the general markets. Compass Pathways CMPS has been trading relatively stronger than the S&P 500 recently, in a mostly sideways consolidation pattern compared to the market ETF, which entered into a steep downtrend on Aug. 16.
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
How About Receiving Monthly Dividend Payments? 2 REITs And 1 Energy Company To Consider
As high returns are harder to come by today than in the past two years, investing in dividend stocks that pay distributions monthly is a big advantage, as most firms tend to pay dividends quarterly. Although a high dividend yield may be attractive, investors should seek companies with strong fundamentals...
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Lululemon Investors Stretch Out After Q2 Beat: 'Firing On All Cylinders'
“Nice lift, but I am not going to chase in the current market environment," said "PreMarket Prep" co-host Dennis Dick. “This company seems to be firing on all cylinders and expects it to continue.”. While the rally in some of the reopening stocks has fizzled out, the back to the...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Follow If Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies Really Hard, Says Crypto Analyst
There will be a good buying opportunity for Dogecoin DOGE/USD if rival meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD begins to rally, according to an analysis by a popular cryptocurrency trader. What Happened: Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst Altcoin Sherpa shared an analysis of altcoins charts with his 182,000 followers in a...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Barnes Gr?
Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has risen 23.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 641 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Enovix Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enovix. Looking at options history for Enovix ENVX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.
Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Making Money In Crypto Doesn't Mean It's For Real
Mad Money host Jim Cramer warned investors to stay away from altcoins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD and a host of other cryptocurrencies that did not live up to expectations. What Happened: In a recent segment of CNBC’s Mad Money, Cramer said that it was time to question...
US Offers Relaxations To Nvidia For AI Chip Development In China
Nvidia Corp NVDA informed that the U.S. government would allow it to continue developing its H100 artificial intelligence chip in China. The U.S. granted permission to Nvidia to perform exports needed to support U.S. customers of A100 through March 1, 2023. Additionally, it permitted A100 and H100 order fulfillment and...
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
