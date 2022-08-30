ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Update: Woman killed in solo-vehicle crash near Highway 99 in Madera, CHP says

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Officers were investigating a solo-vehicle crash that was fatal Tuesday in Madera, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened before 10 a.m. as a vehicle was headed west on Avenue 12 west of Highway 99, officers said in Facebook post.

Few details were immediately available on the cause of the crash, CHP said. The driver was a man and a woman riding as a passenger died in the crash, according to officer Javier Ruvalcaba.

“Expect delays and use alternate routes,” the post said. “The westbound #1 and #2 lanes of (Avenue) 12 are currently blocked, (but) traffic is flowing through the right turn lane.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojbJv_0hbHwV9D00
A solo vehicle crash in Madera was fatal on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, according to the California Highway Patrol. CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL

Comments / 0

 

L.A. Weekly

Katherine Wilkins Killed in Car Accident on Avenue 12 [Madera, CA]

85-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead Following Car Crash near Highway 99. The fatal incident occurred at westbound Avenue 12th, west of Highway 99, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver of a Chevy Equinox accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. Eventually, their vehicle left the...
L.A. Weekly

Isidro Ramirez Meza Involved in Fatal Semi-Truck Crash on State Route 152 [Merced, CA]

Isidro Ramirez Meza Involved in a Motorcycle Collision near Volta Road That Left a Rider Dead. Police responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m., near Volta Road on August 26th. According to the California Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Meza was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer eastbound on State Route 152 when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Volta Road into the path of a westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Armondo Leyton Reyes Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on Lincoln Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Driver Dead after Solo-Car Rollover Collision on Cornelia Avenue. The incident happened on August 26th, near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Cornelia Avenue. According to reports, Reyes was driving a Dodge Dakota east on Lincoln Avenue when he drifted off the highway. As the vehicle veered, Reyes lost control and the Dakota rolled over. The impact of the crash left Reyes with fatal injuries.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Mount Whitney Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal motorcycle collision on Elm Avenue on Friday, August 26, 2022. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Mount Whitney Avenue and Elm Avenue near Laton in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Elm Avenue. CHP...
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
