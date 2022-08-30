Update: Woman killed in solo-vehicle crash near Highway 99 in Madera, CHP says

Officers were investigating a solo-vehicle crash that was fatal Tuesday in Madera, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened before 10 a.m. as a vehicle was headed west on Avenue 12 west of Highway 99, officers said in Facebook post.

Few details were immediately available on the cause of the crash, CHP said. The driver was a man and a woman riding as a passenger died in the crash, according to officer Javier Ruvalcaba.

“Expect delays and use alternate routes,” the post said. “The westbound #1 and #2 lanes of (Avenue) 12 are currently blocked, (but) traffic is flowing through the right turn lane.”