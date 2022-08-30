Read full article on original website
Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections
Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
‘They beat girls just for smiling’: life in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s return
Maryam* is near the top of her sixth grade class in Kabul, which under Taliban rule means that her education should be ending in a few months. But the 10-year-old, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, has a strategy to stay in school for another year, and her eyes dance with satisfaction as she explains her plan. “I will make sure I don’t answer too many questions right. I have decided to fail, so I can study sixth grade again.”
‘I was a policewoman. Now I beg in the street’: life for Afghan women one year after the Taliban took power
Students, mothers, widows, workers and artists explain how their world has altered under ‘gender apartheid’
Pakistani militant leader with $3 million U.S. bounty killed in Afghanistan, sources say
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A top Pakistani militant who had a $3 million U.S. bounty on his head has been killed along with three others in Afghanistan, three senior leaders of his group told NBC News. Abdul Wali, also known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, was killed in an explosion Sunday...
americanmilitarynews.com
30 US troops died in single deadliest incident of the Afghanistan War 11 years ago in Extortion 17 mission
The U.S. suffered its deadliest single-incident loss of life in all of Operation Enduring Freedom – Afghanistan when a U.S. CH-47D Chinook helicopter, call-signed “Extortion 17,” was shot down on Aug. 6, 2011. All 38 passengers aboard Extortion 17, including 30 U.S. military personnel, eight Afghans and...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
MilitaryTimes
Brother of Marine killed in Kabul dies by his memorial
This story discusses the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The older brother of a Marine who died in the attack on Kabul nearly one year ago killed himself near a town memorial in California that honored his brother.
HEROES OF KABUL: Cpl. Hunter Lopez dove into a sea of people to save girls fleeing the Taliban
INDIO, Calif. – This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. Cpl. Hunter Lopez saw two girls at the Kabul airport fighting through a sea of people desperate to escape Taliban rule.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Washington Examiner
Left behind: Navy veteran Mark Frerichs languishes as Taliban hostage in Afghanistan
One year after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, and more than 2 1/2 years after both the Trump and Biden administrations failed to secure his release, Navy veteran Mark Frerichs remains a hostage of the Taliban. Frerichs, a civil engineer and former Navy diver from Illinois, had...
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
NATO is eager for Sweden's air force to join the alliance, but Swedish fighter pilots aren't happy with their bosses
Long-standing frustrations among Sweden's fighter pilots have been inflamed by a recent increase to the Swedish military's retirement age.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
A retired tech tycoon has pledged $33 million to raise an army of civilian marksmen and 'black bear warriors' to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion
Robert Tsao, 75, said he'd pay a private military training organization called the "Black Bear Academy" to train 3 million civilians for three years.
Mother of late Army sergeant blasts Biden for 'unnecessary' loss of lives in Afghanistan: 'America is angry'
Paula Knauss Selph remembered the shock and frustration she felt one year ago when she learned her son, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul. She said Tuesday that America is angry following the botched withdrawal. President Biden asked to speak...
Afghanistan's rulers try to modernize police force after a spate of deadly ISIS-K attacks
As the Taliban tries to contain ISIS-K, which is using the Taliban's own brutal insurgent-style tactics, Afghanistan's rulers are trying to modernize the nation's police force as a first line of defense. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from Kabul.
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
More than 1,000 Fort Bragg soldiers have been living in barracks with mold problems, and the Army is scrambling to get them new places to live
Fort Bragg plans to relocate over 1,100 soldiers from "substandard conditions," but the process will take some time, according to Army leaders.
Some of the first troops into Afghanistan celebrate victories, lament failures
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. Americans involved in the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan took part in one of the most unique victories in U.S. military history, but some have expressed sadness over the way the war ended nearly 20 years later.
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
