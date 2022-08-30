The Players Centre opens its 93rd season with 'Side By Side By Sondheim'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Players Centre for Performing Arts opens its 93rd Season with a celebration of Stephen Sondheim, the late musical theater genius that gave us "Into the Woods," "Company" and "Sweeney Todd." "Side by Side by Sondheim" runs from Sept. 8-18 at Studio 1130.

Get ready to laugh, cry and fall in love with lyrics that are heartbreakingly true and music that captures the soaring emotions of a modern generation. Simple and unpretentious, this Tony Award-winning musical is a perfect introduction to the work of this contemporary master and a must for diehard fans.

Featuring music from "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" and "Anyone Can Whistle," not to mention the classics written with musical theater giants, Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and Richard Rodgers, this dazzling array of some of Sondheim's best-known songs demonstrates his masterful craft and astounding creativity.

Presented in the round, this production is the first to showcase the new audience configuration. The Players is thrilled to provide a unique audience experience to the community.

