ESPN
From tears to cheers, Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah's recovery from Achilles injury aided by family, unlikely friends
DETROIT – Jeff Okudah could not stop crying. Hours after limping off in the fourth quarter of the Detroit Lions’ 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, the cornerback was in the passenger seat of his Mercedes-Benz G-Class parked outside of Ford Field, waiting for his aunt, Jane Obodo, to drive him home.
ESPN
Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams, Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby, back for Game 3
SEATTLE -- The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm are both set to welcome back key contributors sidelined by injury ahead of Sunday's Game 3 of their best-of-five semifinals matchup. The Storm get back starting small forward Gabby Williams, while Dearica Hamby will return for the Aces. The series is...
ESPN
The Donovan Mitchell trade from Utah Jazz to Cleveland Cavaliers surprises NBA Twitter
The Cleveland Cavaliers added a superstar to their roster Thursday, acquiring Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Mitchell is the only player Cleveland received in the deal, while the Jazz acquired Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick swaps (2026 and 2028). Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jazz via sign-and-trade, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN.
ESPN
Serena Williams' US Open farewell sparks reactions and tributes on Twitter
The Serena Williams era has come to an end -- at least for now. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion played what is expected to be her final professional tennis match on Friday at the US Open. She lost in the third round against Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in a thrilling affair. Williams staved off five match points before eventually losing and received a fitting ovation from the crowd at the end.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1
HBP--Knehr (Thompson). Umpires--Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T--2:42. A--46,144 (56,000). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
ESPN
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
Two outs when winning run scored. a-lined out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-struck out for Matijevic in the 10th. c-popped out for Aguilar in the 12th. 1-ran for Ford in the 10th. E--Stassi (7), Rengifo (13). LOB--Houston 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B--Mancini (3), Altuve (32), Fletcher 2 (9). RBI--Matijevic...
ESPN
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING--Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .331; Freeman, Los Angeles, .326; McNeil, New York, .317; M.Machado, San Diego, .306; Arenado, St. Louis, .305; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .305; J.Iglesias, Colorado, .302; S.Marte, New York, .294; Lux, Los Angeles, .293; Bohm, Philadelphia, .291. RUNS--Betts, Los Angeles, 104; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 97; Freeman, Los Angeles, 96;...
MLB・
ESPN
San Diego Wave-Angel City FC sellout match set to break NWSL attendance mark
The San Diego Wave's Sept. 17 match vs. Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium will be a sellout at the newly opened venue, setting the NWSL expansion club to break the league's single-game attendance record in their debut season. On Thursday, the Wave announced that their sellout against Los Angeles...
