The Serena Williams era has come to an end -- at least for now. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion played what is expected to be her final professional tennis match on Friday at the US Open. She lost in the third round against Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in a thrilling affair. Williams staved off five match points before eventually losing and received a fitting ovation from the crowd at the end.

