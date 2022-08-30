Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Katie Caljean replaces Mark Letzer as president and CEO of Maryland Center for History and Culture
The Maryland Center for History and Culture, formerly the Maryland Historical Society, has a new leader. Katie Caljean has been named to replace Mark Letzer as president and CEO of the MCHC. Caljean has been with the center for the past decade, mostly recently as senior vice president of education and strategic engagement. The center’s board of trustees approved the change in leadership on Thursday.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race
A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
fox5dc.com
Private island for sale in northern Virginia
A private island is up for sale in northern Virginia and it could be yours for nearly 5 million dollars! FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more details from Woodbridge.
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School
Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
WJLA
Weather Alert: Ground stops lifted after severe storms rolls through DC area
WASHINGTON (7News) — StormWatch7 is on Weather Alert for Tuesday afternoon and early evening as a robust cold front moves across the DMV. Ground stops at Dulles, BWI Marshall, and Reagan National airports were lifted at 5:45 p.m. The ground stops created major delays for air travelers in the...
