Maryland State

baltimorefishbowl.com

Katie Caljean replaces Mark Letzer as president and CEO of Maryland Center for History and Culture

The Maryland Center for History and Culture, formerly the Maryland Historical Society, has a new leader. Katie Caljean has been named to replace Mark Letzer as president and CEO of the MCHC. Caljean has been with the center for the past decade, mostly recently as senior vice president of education and strategic engagement. The center’s board of trustees approved the change in leadership on Thursday.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race

A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School

Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
SUITLAND, MD
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

