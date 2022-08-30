ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Post

Sen. Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture

The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry. The presentation was made during the NBA’s Fall Agri-business Conference in Lincoln.
North Platte Post

2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
North Platte Post

Hunting on Neb. state recreation areas begins Sept. 6

LINCOLN, Neb.-Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations...
North Platte Post

UPDATE: Caper of catnapped ‘Capitol Cat’ solved

LINCOLN — The “Caper of the Catnapped Capitol Cat” has been solved. A few hours after “Cameron the Capitol Cat,” a feline fixture at the Nebraska State Capitol, was reported missing Wednesday morning, he was found to have been turned in at the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln.
North Platte Post

Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts signs agreement to expand affordable post-secondary education

Governor Pete Ricketts signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Western Governors University (WGU) to expand access to affordable, high-quality degree programs for Nebraskans. The partnership with WGU supplements the learning opportunities available through Nebraska’s public colleges and universities. It is designed to target the estimated 306,000 Nebraskans who have...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

