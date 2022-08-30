Read full article on original website
Director of Nebraska prisons system announces retirement
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state's embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release, and Frakes said his last day will...
Sen. Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture
The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry. The presentation was made during the NBA’s Fall Agri-business Conference in Lincoln.
As teens wait for work, ag firms opt for guest workers to tend cornfields
Over time, Lynn Leif found herself with less and less work to offer to teenagers. For more than 40 years, Leif and her family employed up to 500 middle and high schoolers to detassel corn in July and August. Based in York, Nebraska, she ran buses to pick up teens in neighboring Seward and all the way to Lincoln one hour away.
Neb. commissioners approve changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford. The changes to orders for the 2023 turkey season are:. Limit all hunters to two spring permits; during the meeting, commissioners amended the recommendation...
2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits
OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
AG to explore if state was victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from feds
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
No pheasants available to be released for Neb. youth season, Thanksgiving this year
LINCOLN, Neb.-Because vendors were unable to provide birds, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not be releasing pen-reared pheasants before the youth pheasant season and Thanksgiving holiday this year. The statewide youth season still will take place Oct. 22-23, but only youth ages 15 and younger will be allowed...
Former Republican could join Neb. governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate. Wright, a former Republican who...
Neb. State Patrol, Dept. of Education issue school safety reminders
As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our schools is vital to everyday life in Nebraska,” said...
Hunting on Neb. state recreation areas begins Sept. 6
LINCOLN, Neb.-Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations...
Split appeals panel rejects Nebraska marijuana injunction
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected a request to temporarily block part of Nebraska’s ballot initiative petition process sought by a group trying to legalize medical marijuana in the state. Nebraska's ballot petition law, which is enshrined in the state...
Neb. Take ’em Hunting begins fourth year of mentorship challenge
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, and Heartland DSC, is launching its fourth annual Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters starting Sept. 1. Participants are encouraged to introduce someone new to hunting during...
Nontraditional college students get option to complete degrees
LINCOLN — Married with three kids and working, Amanda Redler said she couldn’t manage the one-hour commute to a community college from her home in Albion to resume her college studies. So Redler turned to the Western Governors University, a completely online university that Nebraska helped found back...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has...
UPDATE: Caper of catnapped ‘Capitol Cat’ solved
LINCOLN — The “Caper of the Catnapped Capitol Cat” has been solved. A few hours after “Cameron the Capitol Cat,” a feline fixture at the Nebraska State Capitol, was reported missing Wednesday morning, he was found to have been turned in at the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln.
After border trip, Flood wants to revive ‘Remain in Mexico’
OMAHA — Border Patrol agents and people in southern Arizona told U.S. Rep. Mike Flood this week that the status quo along the border with Mexico is not safe for Americans or migrants, the congressman said Thursday. Flood, a Nebraska Republican, said seeing the situation himself convinced him that...
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Federal fugitive from Nebraska fatally shot by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
Gov. Ricketts signs agreement to expand affordable post-secondary education
Governor Pete Ricketts signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Western Governors University (WGU) to expand access to affordable, high-quality degree programs for Nebraskans. The partnership with WGU supplements the learning opportunities available through Nebraska’s public colleges and universities. It is designed to target the estimated 306,000 Nebraskans who have...
