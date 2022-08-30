Complex Knee Surgeon, Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, Ranks Among the Top Orthopedic Researchers in the World as h-index Surpasses 100

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's a tradition for many fairgoers to buy Fresh French Fries. But within the walls of that stand there's a lot of tradition happening among those who serve up the fries.It's even more than that -- it's a family affair for sisters Allie and Lizzie Paterson."Our oldest brother started here almost 20 years ago, then he dragged his next two brothers in, and then we followed in suit and then our youngest sister also works here. So last Saturday we had all six of us working out here," they said.Their longevity here doesn't come close to...

