Fans stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr's incredible body transformation, he now has a six-pack
Andy Ruiz Jr has wowed boxing fans with his incredible body transformation ahead of his upcoming fight with Luis Ortiz. Ruiz Jr stunned the world with a shock victory over Anthony Joshua in 2019 to become heavyweight world champion. He piled on weight after his surprise victory at Madison Square...
Boxing Scene
Ramirez Responds To Canelo: 'I Don't Get It; People Want To See Two Mexicans in The Ring'
The last time Gilberto Ramirez checked, all-Mexican fights were among the most time-honored, fan-friendly subgenres in boxing. So, the former super middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender was confused (to say the least) when his countryman, the box office titan Canelo Alvarez, recently indicated, in no uncertain terms, that he was not interested in fighting Ramirez because he and Ramirez share the same ethnic origins. Alvarez hails from the Jalisco region in Mexico, while Ramirez comes from nearby Sinaloa.
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Responds To Wilder About Joshua Deal: ‘On What Planet Would You Not Even Ask What That Offer Is?’
Eddie Hearn says he was genuinely befuddled by Deontay Wilder’s latest comments directed at him. The British promoter revealed a few weeks ago that he had reached out to Wilder’s longtime handler, Shelly Finkel, about a lucrative fight deal that he had for Wilder to face Anthony Joshua. Hearn, however, said he never heard back from Finkel.
Boxing Scene
Khan: Prime vs. Prime - I'm Confident I Would Have Beaten Mayweather!
Former world champion Amir Khan firmly believes that he would have beaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. - had they met at their very best. A few months ago, Khan retired from the sport. His last match took place back in February, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of career rival Kell Brook.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’
The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: ‘If you’re gonna beat Nate Diaz, you have to be special’
Nate Diaz’s potential last appearance in the UFC could be one to remember. Next weekend at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Diaz finishes out his contract by facing rising undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight headliner. To a vast majority of those within the MMA community, this is a true case of someone being fed to the wolves, pun intended.
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia Doesn't See How Vasiliy Lomachenko Pulls Off A Win Against Devin Haney
Quietly, promoter Bob Arum is crossing his fingers and hoping that both Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko emerge from their respective bouts victoriously. For the 23-year-old resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, he’s thoroughly enjoying life as a newly minted undisputed champion, a distinction he would earn following his lopsided decision win over George Kambosos Jr. on June 5th. Although the Australian product struggled to bank rounds, he swiftly enacted his immediate rematch clause, forcing Haney to face him once more on October 16th, in Melbourne, Australia.
Boxing Scene
Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji Unification Bout Set For November 1 In Japan
The junior flyweight division is set to officially crown a true divisional king. BoxingScene.com has learned that a condensed tournament is in play beginning with a November 1 title fight doubleheader to take place at a location to be determined in Japan. Two of the fights will feature three reigning 108-pound titleholders, including a terrific unification bout between two-time WBC champ Kenshiro Teraji and WBA ‘Super’ champion Hiroto Kyoguchi.
Boxing Scene
Parker: Joyce's Demand For Rematch Clause "Shows a Little Weakness"
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has been studying his upcoming opponent, Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce. Their showdown, for the WBO's interim-title, takes place on September 24 in Manchester. The winner will be in a mandatory position for a crack at unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. There is...
MMAmania.com
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Natasha Jonas Decisions Patricia Berghult To Unify WBC, WBO Titles
Natasha Jonas added the WBC super-welterweight title to the WBO belt she won seven months ago as she claimed a wide unanimous decision over Sweden’s Patricia Berghult at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool. It was a fabulous night for 2012 Olympian Jonas, who had the chance to box on...
Boxing Scene
Tony Harrison: “I Would Love To Fight Danny Garcia”
If Danny Garcia truly wanted to, he could have remained in the welterweight division and attempted to make a second title run. However, after years of squeezing down his fairly big frame to the 147-pound weight limit, the Philadelphia native believed he was in need of a reprieve. While somewhat...
Boxing Scene
Rahman: Everything Fury Can Do in Boxing - Usyk Can Do It Better!
Former WBC heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman has tabbed Oleksandr Usyk to overcome Tyson Fury in a potential full division unification. There are ongoing discussions to stage Fury vs. Usyk in the early part of 2023. Last month, Uysk retained the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles with a twelve round...
Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Juan Francisco Estrada-Chocolatito Gonzalez Trilogy Set For December 3; Location TBD
Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez hope the third time’s the charm to close out their epic series. The decade-long rivals are finally set for their long-awaited rubber match, which is back on the calendar for December 3 at a location to be determined. The date was revealed Saturday evening, immediately after Estrada preserved the superfight following a hard-fought twelve-round, unanimous decision win over countryman Argi Cortes in his hometown of Hermosillo, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward Views First Sergey Kovalev Win As His "Proudest" Moment
In the eyes of many, Andre Ward was too skilled, too determined, and quite simply, too good, to hang up his gloves at the age of 33. Yet, as Ward stood at the summit of boxing’s mountain top, he quickly vanished into a cloud of retirement smoke. Still, even...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Breaks Down Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker Card
BOX OFFICE BOXING returns to BT Sport on September 24 with the huge Joyce-Parker heavyweight collision and we have pulled out all the stops to ensure the event is a gripping spectacle from start to finish. Of course, the two Joe’s now have an additional incentive – as if one...
Boxing Scene
Johnny Nelson Felt Mwakinyo Took a Dive in Loss To Liam Smith
Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith got a 4th round knockout of Hassan Mwakinyo in his return to home city of Liverpool, but it was not the perfect homecoming with the fight ending in confusion and controversy. Smith was up against the heavy-handed Mwakinyo who had come to the UK and...
