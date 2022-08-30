Read full article on original website
$2 billion electric vehicle battery plant to bring 2,000 jobs to Kentucky
Kentucky reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector Tuesday, with groundbreaking for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 full-time jobs. The Envision AESC factory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles...
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
POLICE: Variety of drugs found in Sacramento man’s car
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Providence Police say a traffic checkpoint stop led to the arrest of a man on various drug related charges. Over the weekend, officers say they were helping Kentucky State Police with the checkpoint at KY 670 and Highway 109. Around 10:15 p.m., authorities say they stopped a black Nissan driven […]
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
whopam.com
One killed in Clarksville multi-vehicle crash
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon on Warfield Boulevard. According to a news release, the crash occurred at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Stonemeadow Drive and involved three vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Charles Winchester of Clarksville failed to stop a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Kendall Spiceland of Clarksville, causing it to overturn.
whopam.com
Pedestrian critically injured in accident identified
Hopkinsville police have identified the man critically injured in the vehicle versus pedestrian accident from Monday night on East 21st Street. Sgt. Mike Atkins says 53-year old Derrick Baker of Hopkinsville was flown to Skyline Medical Center after he was struck by a westbound car driven by 21-year old Katilyn Orten of Pembroke near the intersection with Croft Street.
Woman shot, killed in Madison apartment during argument
A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Sealey Drive in Madison.
k105.com
Infant airlifted, 3 other Grayson Co. residents suffer serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Leitchfield
Four people have suffered serious injuries, including two small children, in a three-vehicle accident in Leitchfield. Thursday evening at approximately 6:40, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Kelsey Overton and Missy Skaggs, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road.
wnky.com
Man arrested after machete assault in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – A man is behind bars after allegedly wielding a machete during an assault on Saturday in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department stated they responded to a call and found that 31-year-old Eddie Cooper of Glasgow assaulted a woman with a machete before he ran on South Lewis Street.
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a dog attack on Stone Lane in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to Stone Lane for a woman that was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries to her arms and leg. The...
Oodles of doodles brought to Nashville Humane Association
In total there are 45 doodles. NHA said one of its transport partners managed to talk some breeders into surrendering their dogs.
