Bowling Green, KY

14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Variety of drugs found in Sacramento man’s car

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Providence Police say a traffic checkpoint stop led to the arrest of a man on various drug related charges. Over the weekend, officers say they were helping Kentucky State Police with the checkpoint at KY 670 and Highway 109. Around 10:15 p.m., authorities say they stopped a black Nissan driven […]
SACRAMENTO, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.

A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
whopam.com

One killed in Clarksville multi-vehicle crash

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon on Warfield Boulevard. According to a news release, the crash occurred at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Stonemeadow Drive and involved three vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Charles Winchester of Clarksville failed to stop a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Kendall Spiceland of Clarksville, causing it to overturn.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Pedestrian critically injured in accident identified

Hopkinsville police have identified the man critically injured in the vehicle versus pedestrian accident from Monday night on East 21st Street. Sgt. Mike Atkins says 53-year old Derrick Baker of Hopkinsville was flown to Skyline Medical Center after he was struck by a westbound car driven by 21-year old Katilyn Orten of Pembroke near the intersection with Croft Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Infant airlifted, 3 other Grayson Co. residents suffer serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Leitchfield

Four people have suffered serious injuries, including two small children, in a three-vehicle accident in Leitchfield. Thursday evening at approximately 6:40, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officers Kelsey Overton and Missy Skaggs, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after machete assault in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – A man is behind bars after allegedly wielding a machete during an assault on Saturday in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department stated they responded to a call and found that 31-year-old Eddie Cooper of Glasgow assaulted a woman with a machete before he ran on South Lewis Street.
GLASGOW, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Dog Attack

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a dog attack on Stone Lane in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to Stone Lane for a woman that was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries to her arms and leg. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

