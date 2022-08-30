ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Back from the brink: Pahokee scores 30 unanswered points to stun Benjamin

PAHOKEE — Pahokee High School's football season was on the brink. The highly touted Blue Devils, who suffered a 28-point season-opening loss to Cardinal Newman, were headed toward another blowout defeat early in the second quarter Friday night. Benjamin, after scoring three rapid-fire touchdowns on back-to-back pick-sixes and a 40-yard pass, held a 24-6 lead after only 15 minutes of play.
PAHOKEE, FL
franchising.com

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida

The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
ORLANDO, FL
allaccess.com

WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Has Promoted Supa Cindy To Mornings

All ACCESS has learned via social media that COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has upped SUPA CINDY to mornings; THE PAC JAM MORNING SHOW WITH DJ NASTY 305, RADIO BIG MACK, and SUPA CINDY. She moves up from "THE AFTERNOON GET DOWN WITH SUPA CINDY AND DJ ENTICE."
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Black Snow' leads way as Palm Beach Post staffers receive honors for their work in 2021

Journalists from The Palm Beach Post have recently won about a dozen awards on the national, regional and state levels for their work in 2021. Several went to The Post's and ProPublica's series on sugar cane burning, already a Pulitzer finalist, and its effects on residents in the Glades region in western Palm Beach County. Recently, the series won a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence award, announced Aug. 9.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware

The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom

At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives

We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
PLANTATION, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Labor Day BBQ event, plus critic's pick for best new barbecue restaurants right now in Palm Beach County

Here’s a farm-to-table barbecue happening to put on your weekend list: the “BBQ on Fern” cookout at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown West Palm Beach. What’s notable about this event is that the meats are raised and harvested at the restaurant’s own farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee. The farm raises Japanese red Wagyu (Akaushi) cattle and Berkshire pigs on a non-GMO grain diet.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside

STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

