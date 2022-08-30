Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
In an Overtime Thriller, FIU Wins Mike MacIntyre’s debut over Bryant, 38-37
Ever since the introduction of Scott Carr as athletic director and Mike MacIntyre as head coach in December on 2021, the entire FIU Athletics department has been squarely focused on the start of “A New Day.”. A home crowd that was easily the most sizable since the 2018 Shula...
North Broward Prep Football Wins 1st Game With Dominant Performance
In their first road game of the season, the North Broward Prep football team picked up a 55-6 win over Archbishop Mccarthy High School Friday night. The Eagles improved to 1-1 and avoided an 0-2 start for the ninth straight season after falling 33-0 to Somerset Academy in their home opener.
Back from the brink: Pahokee scores 30 unanswered points to stun Benjamin
PAHOKEE — Pahokee High School's football season was on the brink. The highly touted Blue Devils, who suffered a 28-point season-opening loss to Cardinal Newman, were headed toward another blowout defeat early in the second quarter Friday night. Benjamin, after scoring three rapid-fire touchdowns on back-to-back pick-sixes and a 40-yard pass, held a 24-6 lead after only 15 minutes of play.
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida
The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
Belle Glade, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Carroll Catholic High School football team will have a game with Glades Day High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. John Carroll Catholic High SchoolGlades Day High School.
WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Has Promoted Supa Cindy To Mornings
All ACCESS has learned via social media that COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has upped SUPA CINDY to mornings; THE PAC JAM MORNING SHOW WITH DJ NASTY 305, RADIO BIG MACK, and SUPA CINDY. She moves up from "THE AFTERNOON GET DOWN WITH SUPA CINDY AND DJ ENTICE."
Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU
On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
'Black Snow' leads way as Palm Beach Post staffers receive honors for their work in 2021
Journalists from The Palm Beach Post have recently won about a dozen awards on the national, regional and state levels for their work in 2021. Several went to The Post's and ProPublica's series on sugar cane burning, already a Pulitzer finalist, and its effects on residents in the Glades region in western Palm Beach County. Recently, the series won a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence award, announced Aug. 9.
Famous hip-hop star assaulted by girlfriend at South Florida restaurant
The girlfriend of a famous hip-hop star was arrested on Monday for punching him at a South Florida restaurant.
Deerfield Beach business owner loses $40,000 after hiring Sunrise contractor
A Deerfield Beach gym owner reached out to Contact 5 after allegedly losing $40,000 paid to a contractor who never completed his next gym. Opening a F45 fitness studio in Deerfield Beach was Michael Padden’s dream. “I wanted to get a second one going, I enjoyed it so much....
Miami man netted in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown says he was told he could vote
MIAMI – A Miami man, one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes and security task force in mid-August, is speaking to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware
The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom
At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives
We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
Labor Day BBQ event, plus critic's pick for best new barbecue restaurants right now in Palm Beach County
Here’s a farm-to-table barbecue happening to put on your weekend list: the “BBQ on Fern” cookout at Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen in downtown West Palm Beach. What’s notable about this event is that the meats are raised and harvested at the restaurant’s own farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee. The farm raises Japanese red Wagyu (Akaushi) cattle and Berkshire pigs on a non-GMO grain diet.
Routine traffic stop leads to island’s largest narcotics bust in 10-months
A simple check of a license plate resulted in the largest narcotics arrest under Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa's supervision of the Village police force over the past 10 months. At approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive...
Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside
STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
Many questions, few answers about new Florida office that arrested ex-felons for illegal voting
The governor of Florida held a splashy August press conference from a courtroom in Broward County. Flanked by local law enforcement and state VIPs, including the attorney general and newly appointed secretary of state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his new elections crime and security office had made its first catch.
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews
The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
