Framingham Police: 4 Arrested in Stolen Vehicle on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 4 individuals in a stolen vehicle in Framingham on Thursday afternoon, September 1 in Framingham. “A police officer observed the motor vehicle and ran a query of the license plate. The car was listed as stolen,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police identify victim of fatal Roxbury shooting
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Roxbury last Wednesday. At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury after receiving a report of a spot shooter activation. Police found Damonte Darcy, 29, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The Roxbury man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Worcester man accused of manslaughter in woman’s overdose death
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man who’s accused of selling drugs to a woman that died of an overdose is now facing a charge of manslaughter in her death. The charges against Jonathan Delacruz, 31, were filed in Worcester District Court Friday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.
NECN
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
State Police investigating fatal crash in Lynnfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. The black vehicle could be seen dented, with airbags deployed, resting in the center of Walnut Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. A spokesperson from Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Boston 25 that MSP officials were on...
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after suspect appeared in court on Murder Charges
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffin and his suspected killer, Maximo Manzette, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him with his car. Officials said that Ruffin and Manzette did not know each other.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester
Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
liveboston617.org
YVSF Officers Arrest Two Repeat Offenders on Firearm and Drug Charges in Dorchester- 3rd and 4th Firearm Offenses
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
2 Acton police officers resign after months on leave
ACTON -- Two Acton police officers who have been on leave since March have resigned. Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo, who had worked as school resource officers, are no longer with the department, police announced Friday. Both men were placed on leave after a person who identified themselves as a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they were a victim of inappropriate conduct by the two officers, police said. The reported incidents were not related to each other. "The charges that resulted in action against the former officers were not related to any matters occurring at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School...
Framingham Police Investigating Tuesday Night Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place Tuesday night, August 30. The incident happened at 7:54 p.m. at 102 Irving Street in Framingham. The male victim assaulted by two males, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The victim was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack
A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
Arrest made after 75-year-old stabbed to death on Manchester, NH trail
MANCHESTER, N.H - Investigators in New Hampshire have made an arrest after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death by a pond in Manchester Friday morning.Raymond Moore, a 40-year-old with no current address, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.The 75-year-old victim was found at about 10:30 a.m. on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond. He received emergency medical treatment but died at the scene. His name has not been released.Moore will be in court on Tuesday. Authorities said he previously lived in Forest, Mississippi.
As Worcester woman lay dying from drug overdose, man who sold couple drugs called to say he may have given them the wrong bags, court docs say
On March 18, a Worcester man called 911 and reported that his 36-year-old girlfriend had overdosed after doing a line of what she thought was cocaine. As first responders arrived at the 6A Stowell Ave. apartment, the woman’s boyfriend received a phone call from the man who had just sold him the drugs his girlfriend snorted. The man asked the woman’s boyfriend if they had used the drugs and told the boyfriend he thought he had given him the wrong bags.
whdh.com
Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
DA identifies pedestrian who was killed in Brockton crash involving multiple cars, motorcycles
BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in violent wreck involving multiple cars and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night. Officers responding to multiple 911 calls for a crash on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found that two pedestrians who...
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
