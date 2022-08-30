Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged criminal trespass following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said at 5:40 a.m. the 27-year old allegedly refused to leave a business in the 1500 block of West Harvard Avenue, after being ordered to by an officer and an employee. He was detained on a second-degree count and was also held for a parole violation. The suspect was jailed without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ID THEFT, COMPUTER CRIMES
A Roseburg man was jailed on identity theft and computer crime charges by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. 38-year old Christopher Page was contacted in the 400 block of Northwest Cecil Avenue. Page was detained for allegedly using a victim’s credit cards at two businesses in Roseburg. Charges included two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card, identity theft, second-degree attempted theft and computer crime. Page was released later in the day.
KTVL
Driver arrested in Central Point after nearly striking several pedestrians
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — At approximately 9:39 on Saturday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver nearly striking several pedestrians in the Downing Road area of Central Point. Witnesses also reported the male driver pointed something at them, possibly a...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGEDLY ENTERING A VEHICLE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after she allegedly entered a vehicle in the 900 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue. The RPD report said officers contacted the 32-year old Wednesday just after 2:30 p.m. They determined she stole a small item from that vehicle. She was charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and for third-degree theft. Bail was set at $7,500.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly damaging Halloween decorations in front of a home early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:00 a.m. the 24-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Southeast Jackson Street where the incident allegedly took place. He was charged with second-degree counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $7,500.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
nbc16.com
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
kezi.com
Teenager arrested after recklessly driving stolen truck, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A boy in his early teens was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a truck and trying to evade police officers, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, one of their youth services officers was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road just before 8:15 a.m. on September 1. The woman told the officer that her rented U-haul Chevy Silverado, and various other items were stolen by a boy in his early teens that she had been helping, according to EPD. They said she also reported the teen had a CO2-powered airsoft gun.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE MAN JAILED, ONE CITED, FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
One man was jailed and one was cited following an alleged criminal trespass incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. the suspects were found in a vacant residence in the 600 block of Bellview Court. The property had multiple signs warning against trespass. The report said neither man had sufficient cause to believe they had permission to be there.
kezi.com
Suspect arrested, accused of arson related to fire that gutted apartment building
EUGENE, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested in the case of an August 2 fire that burned out an apartment building and left residents homeless, the Eugene Police Department says. EPD says officers have arrested Avery Jerome Boyle, 47, of Eugene, in connection to an apartment fire in...
kezi.com
Man arrested after string of attacks, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Portland man was arrested by Eugene police on Wednesday after several seemingly random attacks, including some that used a knife, police say. Eugene Police Department said the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on August 31 when patrol units responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle’s tires. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly received eyewitness testimony that the suspect, later identified as Quinn Carsten Reed, 26, of Portland, had thrown a knife at a person who was working on a vehicle parked in an alley. Police said the knife narrowly missed the person’s head, lodging into the side of the vehicle they were working on.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
kezi.com
Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
KDRV
Police are looking for missing person Jeannie Patterson
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. It says 46-year-old Jeannie M Patterson stands 5’3” and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It says she was last seen approximately August 31 in...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 7:30 p.m., 38-year old Nathaniel Sellers was arrested after allegedly knocking over two dumpsters in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and for offensive littering. Sellers was held on $5,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
kptv.com
FOUND: Lane County deputies seek help locating missing 88-year-old woman with dementia
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered elderly woman. Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Dorena/Cottage Grove area at around 10 a.m. on Thursday and has not yet returned. The sheriff’s office said Peschel has multiple medical issues including dementia.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged criminal mischief incident by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 8:00 a.m. the 34-year old suspect was walking past the victim’s vehicle near the corner of Southeast Sykes Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street when he asked for a cigarette. The victim said he didn’t have one. The suspect responded by allegedly causing over $1,000 of damage to the victim’s sedan.
kezi.com
Eugene burglar gets seven-year prison sentence
EUGENE, Ore. -- A burglar the Eugene Police Department says victimized multiple west university apartment complexes has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the crimes she committed. EPD says Alaina Rose Castillo-Noguez, 23, of Eugene, began breaking into several west-university apartment complexes at the beginning of the 2021...
