ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to kick off new season with Grammy award-winning artist Ledisi at opening gala Sept. 17

By Latrice Hill
baltimorefishbowl.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live festival after ‘miscommunication’ between city and promoter

Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will not headline the Charm City Live festival later this month as city officials had previously announced. In a statement Wednesday on the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Instagram page, the city’s senior director of communications Monica Lewis wrote there had been “miscommunication” between the city and the festival’s promoter, Blackout Management.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

'We sincerely apologize': City official says Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live

A city official announced Wednesday that Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will not be performing in Baltimore at the new Charm City Live festival. "Due to miscommunication between the City of Baltimore and Charm City Live Promoter Blackout Management, we were mistakenly under the impression that Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds was confirmed to perform for our event," Monica Lewis, the city's senior director of communications, wrote on the Baltimore City Recreation & Parks' Facebook page.
BALTIMORE, MD
getnews.info

Chris Donaldson, a well-known writer and filmmaker, is all set to build a first-ever high school for performing arts: TriBon Academy

He recently partnered with J.B Smith and Jacqueline Favors to establish TriBon Studios in 2021. Washington, USA – Chris Donaldson, a renowned filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer, recently formed TriBon Studios in 2021 and boasted a career spanning over 30 years in the film and entertainment industry. He is also setting up the first ever high school for performing arts, TriBon Academy, which will be in the TriBon Studios Campus; consisting of five soundstages, 15-acre backlots, 450 seated theatres, 5,000 seat arena, a 10,000 sq ft. eating gallery, parks, and recreation fields.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ledisi
Person
Mark Hanson
Person
Nina Simone
realtormarney.com

Towson Fall Festival 2022

Towson Fall Festival will be happening on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11am-7pm. The Towson Fall Festival is an event showcasing performances by two local bands, That’s What She Said and Doc Marten & the Flannels, food trucks, craft vendors, and more. Here are the details from the Towson Chamber of Commerce on their Facebook event page.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

19-year-old security guard killed in northeast Baltimore shooting was an aspiring artist, athlete

Friends are mourning a 19-year-old security guard who was killed while working at an apartment complex near Morgan State University. Friends are remembering Julian "Ju Ju" Frew, who recently graduated from Green Street Academy, a Baltimore charter school, as a good, fun person who was an aspiring artist and athlete. He played on the school's varsity football team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Symphony#Youth Orchestra#Bso
Wbaltv.com

Patrons discuss closure of Baltimore's North Avenue Market

Two years ago, the North Avenue Market opened offering free entertainment. This week, organizers announced it's now closed for good. The North Avenue Market was a place for people to come to play free arcade games, listen to music and get a bite to eat, but now that's all over.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore entertainment complex featuring Topgolf near complete

Things are moving right along at the Warner Street Entertainment District, the area between the Horseshoe Casino and the stadiums that will soon feature two new world-class venues. What used to be an area filled with abandoned warehouses and a parking lot now has a lot of construction underway on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up

It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

​​98-Year-Old Gwendolyn Johnson Honored by MLA Community Activist Served on Board for 51 Years

With a big smile on her face, 98-year-old Gwendolyn Johnson talked about her longevity while also sharing a conversation she had with her grandchildren. “I feel fine,” said Johnson. “I can’t walk, but I don’t complain because I’ve got two legs. I asked the good Lord if I could live to be 100. One of my grandchildren said, ‘You aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The good Lord isn’t going to let you come up there yet because you are going to be running around trying to boss his angels.’”
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

As Baltimore schools complete first week, some schools still dismissing students early due to high temperatures and no air conditioning

As Baltimore City finishes the first week of the new school year, students at more than 20 schools were dismissed early this week because their buildings did not have working air conditioning systems to contend with high temperatures. Families of Baltimore students have complained that the early dismissals due to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson Row's Whole Foods space sells to New York investor for $26.8M

TOWSON, Md. — An out-of-state investor has acquired the new Towson Row Whole Foods market space for $26.8 million. Archive video above: Towson Row to bring more development (June 2013) Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Stan Johnson Co. brokered the recent deal to sell the market portion of a high-rise development at...
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy