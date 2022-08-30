Here’s where to get water in Jackson

A Jackson resident carries water to his car on Harrow Drive in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition is distributing drinking water and non-potable water daily amid the ongoing water crisis. The state has yet to announce any of its distributions site. This post will be updated.

For drinking water:

5 p.m. Monday – Friday

South Jackson

Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd.

Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson

Westland Plaza Parking Lot

IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St.

North Jackson

Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

Northtown Pharmacy, 6220 Old Canton Road

11 a.m. Saturdays

Grove Park

Sykes Community Center

1 p.m. Sundays

Grove Park

Sykes Community Center

MS Move Across from Tougaloo College (3 – 7 p.m.)

Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition is a coalition of community organizations with a mission to provide rapid relief to communities in crisis in Mississippi.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has also partnered with the City of Jackson to provide water to the Jackson community at Hawkins Field Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 558 W. Ramp St.

Non-potable water, for cleaning, flushing:

The City of Jackson has brought in tankers to distribute non-potable water to residents in need. Residents are asked to bring a container – such as a garbage can or cooler – to store the water. The tankers are located at Forest Hill High School at 2607 Raymond Road and at the MetroCenter at 3645 Highway 80.

Non-potable water is not of drinking quality, but may still be used for other purposes, such as flushing toilets, washing clothes and cleaning.

To volunteer, please email rapidresponse@peoplesadvocacyinstitute.com

