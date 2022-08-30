Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama
On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show. At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message Following Ohio State's Win vs. Notre Dame
It wasn't exactly pretty, but Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes got the job done vs. the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday night. Potential Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud completed 24 of his 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in OSU's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Georgia During Game vs. Oregon
Nick Saban's Crimson Tide may be the favorites to win it all in 2022, but the team they lost to in last year's national title game is still pretty good too. The Georgia Bulldogs are all over Oregon through a quarter and a half, jumping out to an early 21-0 lead.
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral
Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message About Oregon Football Players: Fans React
Kirby Smart wants Dan Lanning to know his Georgia football players are better than Oregon's. The Dawgs blew out the Ducks 49-3 on Saturday afternoon. To add insult to injury, Smart took a shot at Oregon's football players after the game. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon....
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
RELATED PEOPLE
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
J.J. McCarthy's Instagram Post Goes Viral: Fans React
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had a telling Instagram post after Saturday's big win. The Week 1 second-stringer didn't see a ton of time with Cade McNamara getting the opening day start, but McCarthy still got his highlight play in. Later on, the former five-star QB shared this on his IG...
Oregon Makes Official Starting Quarterback Decision Following Blowout Loss To Georgia
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix struggled mightily in his first game with the Ducks on Saturday. The former Auburn QB failed to throw a single touchdown and notched two interceptions in a brutal 49-3 blowout loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. First-year head coach Dan Lanning addressed Nix's struggles after...
Florida Stuns No. 7 Utah In Major Saturday Night Upset: Fans React
What a finish down in The Swamp. In Billy Napier's Florida debut, the Gators upset No. 7 Utah with a last minute go-ahead drive followed by goal line stand to secure the 29-26 win. CFB fans reacted to the big time upset on Saturday night. "Hate that Utah lost like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State Makes Official Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Rest Of Notre Dame Game
Ohio State is in some trouble at its own home right now. The enemy? Notre Dame. The score? 10-7 late in the third quarter. To make matters worse for the Buckeyes, they'll be without one of their top offensive weapons for the remainder of the game. Ohio State has ruled...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games
The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
Football Fans React To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight
Fans aren't too pleased with Chris Fowler right now. Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for Saturday night's primetime game between the Buckeyes of Ohio State and Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Typically, Fowler and Herbstreit are the best in the business. But tonight, Fowler appears to be...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football Coach Tried To Chase Down Officials After Game
After 11 years in hibernation the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh returned yesterday and promptly delivered a strong contender for game of the year. But one of the two head coaches had some issues with the officiating apparently. After shaking hands with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, West...
Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame
To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight. At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
607K+
Followers
73K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0