Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama

On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show. At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral

Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Honest Scott Frost Comment

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. Following the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked his thoughts about Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
J.J. McCarthy's Instagram Post Goes Viral: Fans React

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had a telling Instagram post after Saturday's big win. The Week 1 second-stringer didn't see a ton of time with Cade McNamara getting the opening day start, but McCarthy still got his highlight play in. Later on, the former five-star QB shared this on his IG...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games

The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
Football Fans React To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight

Fans aren't too pleased with Chris Fowler right now. Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for Saturday night's primetime game between the Buckeyes of Ohio State and Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Typically, Fowler and Herbstreit are the best in the business. But tonight, Fowler appears to be...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame

Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
